LG K92 5G has launched as the latest smartphone from the company. The phone is affordably priced and could help make 5G more accessible to users. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 octa-core SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The LG K92 5G has a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor. The phone also packs a 4,000mAh battery to keep the phone running and mounts the fingerprint sensor on the side edge.

LG K92 5G price, sale

The new LG K92 5G is priced at $359 (roughly Rs. 26,600) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone comes in Titan Gray reflective accents and will be available from AT&T, Cricket Wireless and US Cellular carriers. AT&T will begin selling it from November 6 whereas US Cellular will reportedly begin selling it from November 19.

LG K92 5G specifications

To list all the specifications, the LG K92 5G runs on Android 10 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB with the option to expand storage even futher using a microSD card (up to 2TB).

Coming to the cameras, the LG K92 5G has a quad camera setup at the back sitting in a square-shaped manner. It includes a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.78 aperture, and 81 degree field of view. There is another 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 115 degree field of view. Apart from this, the phone includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and another 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the LG K92 5G has a 16-megapixel camera with 77 degree field of view and f/2.0 aperture.

There is a 4,000mAh battery on board the LG K92 5G. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C port. The phone has stereo speakers, supports LG 3D Sound Engine, and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

