Technology News
loading

LG K92 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 690 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

LG K92 5G will be available from AT&T, Cricket Wireless and UScellular carriers.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 October 2020 10:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG K92 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 690 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

LG K92 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display

Highlights
  • LG K92 5G sports a 16-megapixel front camera
  • The phone runs on Android 10 OS
  • LG K92 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

LG K92 5G has launched as the latest smartphone from the company. The phone is affordably priced and could help make 5G more accessible to users. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 octa-core SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The LG K92 5G has a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor. The phone also packs a 4,000mAh battery to keep the phone running and mounts the fingerprint sensor on the side edge.

LG K92 5G price, sale

The new LG K92 5G is priced at $359 (roughly Rs. 26,600) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone comes in Titan Gray reflective accents and will be available from AT&T, Cricket Wireless and US Cellular carriers. AT&T will begin selling it from November 6 whereas US Cellular will reportedly begin selling it from November 19.

LG K92 5G specifications

To list all the specifications, the LG K92 5G runs on Android 10 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB with the option to expand storage even futher using a microSD card (up to 2TB).

Coming to the cameras, the LG K92 5G has a quad camera setup at the back sitting in a square-shaped manner. It includes a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.78 aperture, and 81 degree field of view. There is another 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 115 degree field of view. Apart from this, the phone includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and another 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the LG K92 5G has a 16-megapixel camera with 77 degree field of view and f/2.0 aperture.

There is a 4,000mAh battery on board the LG K92 5G. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C port. The phone has stereo speakers, supports LG 3D Sound Engine, and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

LG K92 5G

LG K92 5G

Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG K92 5G, LG K92 5G Price, LG K92 5G Specifications, LG
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
PUBG Mobile to Stop Access for Users in India from Friday, Following September Ban
Apple One Launch Date Set for October 30, CEO Tim Cook Reveals

Related Stories

LG K92 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 690 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Will No Longer Be Accessible in India from Friday
  2. PatchWall 3.0 Is Getting New Features Through a Software Update
  3. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro on Sale Now in India
  4. Flipkart, Amazon Diwali Special Sales: Top Offers on Mobile Phones
  5. Poco Said to Launch New Smartphone Globally in First Half of December
  6. Mi Notebook 14 With 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor Launching in India Soon
  7. From Laxmmi Bomb to Ludo, What to Watch in November
  8. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Brings 8 New Prepaid Add-On Recharge Packs
  9. Vivo V20 Has Got a New Moonlight Sonata Colour Option in India
  10. Vi Emerged as Fastest 4G Operator in India, Followed by Airtel, Jio: Ookla
#Latest Stories
  1. Hold Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube Responsible for Spreading Hate, Fake News: Plea in Supreme Court
  2. Facebook to Face Legal Action in UK Over 'Illegal' Data Use, Campaign Group Says
  3. Rare Halloween Blue Moon to Appear on October 31 After 19 Years
  4. Amazon Sees COVID-19 Boosting Holiday Sales After Record Profit in 2 Consecutive Quarters
  5. Google Doodle for Halloween Brings ‘Magic Cat Academy’ Game Back from 2016
  6. Google Introduces Data Saver Feature for Android TV Users in India With Limited Mobile Data
  7. Tougher New Rules for Tech Giants, More Power to Enforcers: Europe Antitrust Chief
  8. Vivo Phone With Model Number V2031EA Spotted on TENAA; to Feature Triple Rear Cameras, 5G Support
  9. Apple Grew to 29.2 Percent of Global Tablet Shipments in Q3 2020, Samsung in Second Place: IDC Report
  10. Twitter Says US Presidential Elections Could Hurt Advertisement Sales
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com