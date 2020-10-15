Technology News
loading

LG K92 5G With Snapdragon 690 SoC Spotted on Google Play Console: Report

LG K92 5G is expected to come with 6GB of RAM.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 15 October 2020 16:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG K92 5G With Snapdragon 690 SoC Spotted on Google Play Console: Report

Photo Credit: Google Play Console/ MySmartPrice

LG K92 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC, as per the listing

Highlights
  • LG K92 5G has been spotted in a Google Play Console listing
  • It may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC
  • LG K92 5G is set to be the company’s first affordable offering with 5G

LG K92 5G has been spotted in a Google Play Console listing, indicating some key specifications. The upcoming LG smartphone will feature octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC under the hood, as per the listing. Earlier this month, a leaked render of the LG K92 was leaked by tipster Evan Blass and the Google Play Console listing shows the same design. LG has not announced any specification or launch details of the K92 5G yet.

LGK92 specifications (expected)

The Google Play Console listing of LG K92 5G, first spotted by MySmartPrice, shows that the phone will have a full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. It will have a screen density of 420 DPI and 20:9 aspect ratio. The listing's render shows that the phone has a hole-punch cutout at the front for the selfie camera.

LG K92 5G will run on Android 10 out of the box. The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and an Adreno 619 GPU. The phone is expected to be the first 5G offering in the company's K series of affordable smartphones.

The previously leaked render of the phone indicated that the LG K92 5G features a quad rear camera setup, highlighted by a 64-megapixel camera sensor, placed within a square-shaped module in the top left corner. On the top right, it features a quad LED flash setup. The phone may come with an inbuilt fingerprint sensor as well. LG K92 5G is expected to sport a 3.5mm headphone jack, along with a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, LG K92 5G, LG K92 5G Specifications
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Vivo Y30 Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,000, Now Retailing at Rs. 13,990

Related Stories

LG K92 5G With Snapdragon 690 SoC Spotted on Google Play Console: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Live: Here Are the Best Deals and Offers
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Note 10+ Get Big Discounts on Flipkart
  4. Boat Airdopes 461 TWS Earbuds With 6mm Dynamic Drivers Launched in India
  5. Hisense Galaxy OLED 55-Inch and 65-Inch IMAX Enhanced TVs Launched
  6. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro to Get Huge Price Discounts on Amazon, Flipkart
  7. iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 Get Official Discount
  8. Jio May Have a Disney+ Hotstar Premium Subscription Offer in the Works
  9. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro With 144Hz Refresh Rate Display Launched in India
  10. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy F41, More Receive Price Discounts
  2. Sony Rolling Out Android 9 Pie Update for Older Smart TV Models
  3. LG K92 5G With Snapdragon 690 SoC Spotted on Google Play Console: Report
  4. TSMC Hikes Forecast as COVID-19 Pandemic Transforms Digital Demand
  5. Vivo Y30 Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,000, Now Retailing at Rs. 13,990
  6. Amazon US Employees Press for Election Day Holiday
  7. US Book Stores Launch 'Boxed Out' Campaign Against Amazon
  8. Coolpad Cool 6 With MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Google Pay Now Lets Kotak Mahindra Bank Customers Make Payments Using Visa Credit, Debit Cards
  10. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C With 14.2mm Drivers, Environmental Noise Cancellation Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com