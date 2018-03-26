Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

LG K8 (2018) Launched in Russia as LG K9: Price, Specifications

 
, 26 March 2018
LG K8 (2018) Launched in Russia as LG K9: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • LG has listed the K9 on its Russia website
  • LG K9 is expected to be a budget smartphone
  • The phone features Snapdragon 210 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM

Following the unveiling of 2018 edition of the LG K8 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the company has now unveiled the smartphone in Russia under the brand LG K9. Besides the change in name of the handset, there has been no major alteration in terms of features and specifications. While announcing the LG K8 (2018) at MWC in last month, LG had said that the smartphone will be rolled out globally in key regions, including Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East.

The LG K9, the next smartphone in LG's K-series, appears to be a budget handset. It is powered by an entry-level Snapdragon 210 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM. Additionally, the handset features a standard 5-inch display with 16:9 aspect ratio. LG has listed the smartphone on its Russia website, as spotted by Helpix. The report says that the retail price of the LG K9 smartphone is RUB 9,990 (roughly Rs. 11,400). It is unclear if the company will launch the smartphone in India or whether it will come with a similar branding.

In terms of specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) LG K9 runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat. It sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display. As mentioned, the smartphone has a 1.3GHz quad-core SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM. For capturing images and recording videos, it has an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the rear along with an LED flash and a 5-megapixel camera sensor on the front. Additionally, the camera UX features are similar to the LG K8 (2018) such as Auto Shot, Gesture Shot, Flash for Selfie, and Quick Share.

When it comes to storage, the LG K9 (2018) has 16GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). The smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB 2.0 Type-B on the connectivity front. Besides, it packs a 2500mAh battery, measures 146.3x73.2x8.2mm, and weighs 152 grams.

