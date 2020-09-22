LG K71 has been launched as the latest mid-range smartphone from the South Korean tech giant. It boasts of a full-HD+ display, triple rear camera setup, and an octa-core processor. The phone has relatively thick bezels all around and comes with a spring-loaded stylus pen that can be slotted into the phone when not needed. The LG K71 has a notch for the selfie camera and comes in a single RAM and storage configuration.

LG has not shared the pricing for the LG K71 and it is unclear if and when it will come to India. The phone will be going on sale in Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Ecuador, and Panama. It is offered in two colour options namely, Holo Titan and Holo White.

LG K71 specifications, features

The LG K71 runs on Android 10 with LG's custom UI on top. The phone features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ U-Notch display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is surrounded by thick bezels on all sides. Under the hood, the LG K71 is powered by the octa-core Mediatek Helio P35 SoC (MT6765) and has 4GB of RAM.

The rear camera setup on the LG K71 includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel sensor housed in a notch.

The LG K71 comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back, below the horizontal camera module that sits flush with the back panel. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and comes with dedicated Google Assistant button. It measures 171.4x77.7x8.7mm and weighs 220 grams.

The LG K71 features dual speakers with DTS:X 3D Surround support. You get a stylus pen with the phone for taking notes or sketching.

