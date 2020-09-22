Technology News
loading

LG K71 With Mediatek Helio P35 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras, Stylus Launched: Specifications

LG K71 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C port.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 September 2020 10:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG K71 With Mediatek Helio P35 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras, Stylus Launched: Specifications

LG K71 has a full-HD+ display with a notch for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • LG K71 has been launched in Central American countries
  • LG K71 is powered by the octa-core Mediatek Helio P35 SoC
  • The phone comes with 128GB of onboard storage

LG K71 has been launched as the latest mid-range smartphone from the South Korean tech giant. It boasts of a full-HD+ display, triple rear camera setup, and an octa-core processor. The phone has relatively thick bezels all around and comes with a spring-loaded stylus pen that can be slotted into the phone when not needed. The LG K71 has a notch for the selfie camera and comes in a single RAM and storage configuration.

LG has not shared the pricing for the LG K71 and it is unclear if and when it will come to India. The phone will be going on sale in Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Ecuador, and Panama. It is offered in two colour options namely, Holo Titan and Holo White.

LG K71 specifications, features

The LG K71 runs on Android 10 with LG's custom UI on top. The phone features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ U-Notch display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is surrounded by thick bezels on all sides. Under the hood, the LG K71 is powered by the octa-core Mediatek Helio P35 SoC (MT6765) and has 4GB of RAM.

The rear camera setup on the LG K71 includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel sensor housed in a notch.

The LG K71 comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back, below the horizontal camera module that sits flush with the back panel. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and comes with dedicated Google Assistant button. It measures 171.4x77.7x8.7mm and weighs 220 grams.

The LG K71 features dual speakers with DTS:X 3D Surround support. You get a stylus pen with the phone for taking notes or sketching.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

LG K71

LG K71

Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, LG K71, LG K71 specifications, LG K71 launch
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
How to Pre-Order Xbox Series X, Series S in India

Related Stories

LG K71 With Mediatek Helio P35 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras, Stylus Launched: Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X3 Launching in India Today at 12pm (Noon) via Virtual Event
  2. Realme Narzo 20 Pro First Impressions
  3. OnePlus Nord Users Report Random Factory Resets and Data Loss
  4. iPhone 12 Will Cost More Than iPhone 11 Due to 5G Support: Report
  5. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Debut in India
  6. Microsoft Buys Doom-Owner ZeniMax for $7.5 Billion
  7. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  8. Vivo V20 Pro With Dual Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched
  9. Realme Narzo 20 Series India Launch: Here’s What We Know So Far
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Working on a ‘Expiring Media’ Feature to Delete Photos, Videos Once Viewed: Report
  2. Nokia to Launch New Smartphones Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. US to Challenge Judge's Order that Blocked WeChat App Store Ban
  4. LG K71 With Mediatek Helio P35 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras, Stylus Launched: Specifications
  5. NASA Plans for Return to Moon to Cost $28 Billion
  6. How to Pre-Order Xbox Series X, Series S in India
  7. TikTok Parent ByteDance, Oracle at Loggerheads Over Terms of Agreement
  8. Poco X3 Launching in India Today at 12 Noon: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
  9. Redmi 9A to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications
  10. Microsoft Buys Bethesda-Owner ZeniMax for $7.5 Billion
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com