LG K62, LG K52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications

LG K62 and LG K52 will be available starting next month in Europe followed by key markets in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 September 2020 09:46 IST
LG K62 offers a 48-megapixel primary rear camera

Highlights
  • LG K62 will be available in two distinct colour options
  • LG K52 comes with 64GB of internal storage
  • LG K62 features a 28-megapixel selfie camera

LG K62 and LG K52 have been launched as the two latest K-series phones. Both new LG phones come with a pattern that is touted to resist fingerprints. The LG K62 and LG K52 both also come with a FullVision display that features a hole-punch design and include LG 3D Sound Engine. LG has also provided quad rear cameras on the new smartphones, along with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Further, the LG K62 and LG K52 both come preloaded with features including Flash Jump Cut and AI Cam to deliver distinct photography experience. The phones also come with an MIL-STD 810G-compliant build.

LG K62, LG K52 availability details

The LG K62 and LG K52 will go on sale starting next month in Europe followed by key markets in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. While the LG K62 will come in White and Sky Blue colour options, the LG K52 will offer White, Blue, and Red shades. Pricing details of both phones will be available at a later stage.

Alongside the two new phones, the LG K42 that got listed on the LG Central American and Caribbean site earlier this week is also coming to Europe next month, followed by major markets in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

LG K62 specifications

LG K62 runs on Android 10 with LG's Q OS on top and has a 6.6-inch HD+ FullVision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood there is an octa-core SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The phone offers the quad rear camera setup that houses the 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with a 115-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies the phone comes with a 28-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

LG has provided 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The LG K62 packs a 4,000mAh battery. Besides, the phone measures 165.0x76.7x8.4mm and weighs 186 grams.

LG K52 specifications

The LG K52 runs on Q OS based on Android 10. It comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ FullVision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone features the quad rear camera setup that houses the 48-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with a field of view of 115 degrees. The camera setup also has a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. In terms of capturing selfies, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

lg k52 image LG K52

LG K52 comes with a 6.6-inch FullVision display

 

For storage, the LG K52 comes with 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The LG K52 packs a 4,000mAh battery. It measures 165.0x76.7x8.4mm and weighs 186 grams.

