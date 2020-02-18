Technology News
loading
  LG K61, LG K51S, LG K41S With Four Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

LG K61, LG K51S, LG K41S With Four Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

All three LG phones also come with a rear fingerprint scanner, and are MIL-STD 810G compliant for sturdiness.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 February 2020 09:39 IST
LG K61, LG K51S, LG K41S With Four Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

LG K61 comes with up to 128GB of internal storage

Highlights
  • LG K51S is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor
  • All three phones feature NFC support and USB Type-C port
  • LG K61 has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio

LG on Tuesday unveiled three new smartphones in its K series – the LG K61, LG K51S and, LG K41S. All the three phones feature quad camera setups, 6.5-inch display, and 4,000mAh battery. The phones also come with rear fingerprint scanner, and are MIL-STD 810G compliant. Additionally, these pack USB Type-C port, and have a microSD card slot for storage expansion. The LG K61 is the most premium of the lot, as it offers a 48-megapixel main camera at the back, and a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video shooting.

LG K61, LG K51S, LG K41S price, availability

The prices of the LG K61, LG K51S, and LG K41S have not been revealed, but the company has said that the phones are expected to be available sometime in the second quarter of this year. The first market to receive these phones is going to be the US, followed by key markets in Europe and Asia. The LG K61 is listed to come in Titanium, White, and Blue colour options, the LG K51S will arrive in Titanium, Pink and Blue options, whereas the LG K41S will go on sale in Titanium, Black, and White colour options.

LG K61 specifications

The LG K61 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor. The phone packs 4GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB internal storage options. There is also a microSD card slot available for expansion of storage (up to 2TB). The quad camera setup at the back of the LG K61 includes a 48-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel super wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth camera. Up front, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Among other specifications, there's a 4,000mAh battery inside the LG K61, and connectivity options include LTE, NFC, Bluetooth v5, dual-band Wi-Fi, and more. The phone measures 164.5x77.5x8.4mm, and it comes with features like Google Lens, a Google Assistant button, a rear fingerprint sensor. As mentioned earlier, the LG K61 is also MIL-STD 810G compliant.

LG K51S specifications

The LG K51S features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and is powered by an unnamed 2.3GHz octa-core processor. There's a 3GB RAM on board and 64GB internal storage. Expansion of storage via a microSD slot (up to 2TB) is also supported. The quad camera setup on the LG K51S includes a 32-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel super wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the phone features a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

lg k51s main LG K51S

LG K51S has the same 4,000mAh battery as LG K61

The LG K51S has the same 4,000mAh battery as LG K61, and connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, NFC, USB Type-C port, LTE, and Wi-Fi. The phone measures 165.2x76.7x8.2mm, and other features include rear fingerprint sensor, Google Assistant button, Google Lens, and MIL-STD 810G rating.

LG K41S specifications

The seemingly most affordable phone of the lot, the LG K41S, features the same 6.5-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio as the LG K51S. It is powered by the 2.0GHz octa-core processor, and packs 3GB RAM. Internal storage is offered at 32GB, but there's a microSD card slot (up to 2TB) to make up for it.

lg k41s main LG K41S

The quad camera setup on the LG K41S has a 13-megapixel main camera

The quad camera setup has a 13-megapixel main camera, 5-megapixel super wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera just like the LG K51S. The LG K41S also packs a 4,000mAh battery, has the same connectivity options as the LG K51S, and measures at 165.7x76.4x8.2mm.

LG K61

LG K61

Display 6.50-inch
Processor 2.3GHz octa-core
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android
LG K51S

LG K51S

Display 6.50-inch
Processor 2.3GHz octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 32-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android
LG K41S

LG K41S

Display 6.50-inch
Processor 2.3GHz octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android
Comments

Further reading: LG K61, LG K61 Price, LG K61 Sspecifications, LG K51S, LG K51S Price, LG K51S Specifications, LG K41S, LG
Tasneem Akolawala
LG K61, LG K51S, LG K41S With Four Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
