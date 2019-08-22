LG K50S and K40S were launched on Thursday as the new K-series phones by the South Korean company. Both handsets will be showcased at IFA 2019 in Berlin, Germany next month. While the LG K50S will debut with a triple rear camera setup, the LG K40S will have a dual rear camera setup. Both LG phones come with a build that is claimed to be based on MIL-STD-810G standard. LG has also provided DTS:X 3D Surround Sound on the smartphones. The LG K50S and K40S both come with a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The LG K50S and K40S will be available in Europe, Latin America, and Asia starting this October. The phones will be available in New Aurora Black and New Moroccan Blue colour options. However, LG is yet to reveal their prices.

LG is set to project the K50S and K40S as the upgrades to its K50 and K40 smartphones that were launched at MWC 2019 back in February.

LG K50S specifications, features

The LG K50S runs Android 9 Pie and features a 6.5-inch HD+ FullVision Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the handset is powered by an octa-core SoC that is clocked at 2GHz, coupled with 3GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the LG K50S sports the triple rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a PDAF lens, 5-megapixel secondary sensor with a Super Wide-Angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear camera setup is backed by LG's AI Cam features. There is also a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The LG K50S has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS/ A-GPS. The smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, it packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 165.8x77.5x8.2mm.

LG K40S specifications, features

Just like the K50S, the LG K40S also runs Android 9 Pie but has a 6.1-inch HD+ FullVision Display panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the 2GHz octa-core SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options.

LG K40S features a 6.1-inch HD+ FullVision Display

In terms of optics, the LG K40S has the dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a PDAF lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with a super wide-angle lens. The smartphone also has a 13-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The LG K40S has 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). It has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS/ A-GPS on the part of connectivity options. Lastly, the phone packs a 3,500mAh battery and measures 156.3x73.9x8.6mm.