LG K42 With MIL-STD-810G Military-Grade Build, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

LG K42 comes with a price tag of Rs. 10,990 for the single 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 January 2021 16:45 IST
Photo Credit: LG India

LG K42 features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a hole-punch design

Highlights
  • LG K42 comes in two distinct colour options
  • The LG phone initially arrived in Central America and Carribean region
  • LG K42 is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC

LG K42 has been launched in India with quad rear cameras and a 4,000mAh battery. The new LG smartphone also comes with a military-grade MIL-STD-810G certified build that is touted to have passed nine different categories of the US Military defence standard testing, including high and low temperature, temperature shock, vibration, shock, and humidity among others. The LG K42 is bundled with a free second-year warranty coverage to complement its sturdy build. Other key highlights of the smartphone include an HD+ display, hole-punch design, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor. The LG K42 competes against the likes of the Oppo A31 (2020), the Infinix Hot 9 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy M11.

LG K42 price in India

LG K42 price in India has been set at Rs. 10,990 for the lone 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and will be available for purchase exclusively through Flipkart. It comes in Gray and Green colour options. LG offers a two-year extended warranty along with a free one-time screen replacement on every purchase.

The LG K42 debuted in the Central America and Caribbean region in September last year.

LG K42 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) LG K42 runs on Android 10 with LG UX on top and features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,600) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the LG K42 houses a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with a super-wide-angle lens. The camera setup also comes with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, the LG K42 features an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

LG has provided a Flash Jump Cut feature that allows the camera to take four still images with some intervals, alongside using the flash to indicate when the sensors are capturing images. There is also a Time Helper feature that blinks the flash to alert users before the phone captures an image. Further, the phone includes an AI Cam feature that uses artificial intelligence (AI) backed algorithms to recommend an optimal camera mode among eight different modes after analysing subjects in the frame.

The LG K42 comes with 64GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The LG K42 packs a 4,000mAh battery. It measures 165.0x76.7x8.4mm and weighs 182 grams. Specifically for gamers, the LG K42 comes preloaded with a Game Launcher that helps provide relevant settings for mobile games. The phone also features a 3D sound engine and includes a dedicated Google Assistant button.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

LG K42

LG K42

Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
