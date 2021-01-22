LG K42 has been launched in India with quad rear cameras and a 4,000mAh battery. The new LG smartphone also comes with a military-grade MIL-STD-810G certified build that is touted to have passed nine different categories of the US Military defence standard testing, including high and low temperature, temperature shock, vibration, shock, and humidity among others. The LG K42 is bundled with a free second-year warranty coverage to complement its sturdy build. Other key highlights of the smartphone include an HD+ display, hole-punch design, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor. The LG K42 competes against the likes of the Oppo A31 (2020), the Infinix Hot 9 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy M11.

LG K42 price in India

LG K42 price in India has been set at Rs. 10,990 for the lone 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and will be available for purchase exclusively through Flipkart. It comes in Gray and Green colour options. LG offers a two-year extended warranty along with a free one-time screen replacement on every purchase.

The LG K42 debuted in the Central America and Caribbean region in September last year.

LG K42 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) LG K42 runs on Android 10 with LG UX on top and features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,600) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the LG K42 houses a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with a super-wide-angle lens. The camera setup also comes with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, the LG K42 features an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

LG has provided a Flash Jump Cut feature that allows the camera to take four still images with some intervals, alongside using the flash to indicate when the sensors are capturing images. There is also a Time Helper feature that blinks the flash to alert users before the phone captures an image. Further, the phone includes an AI Cam feature that uses artificial intelligence (AI) backed algorithms to recommend an optimal camera mode among eight different modes after analysing subjects in the frame.

The LG K42 comes with 64GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The LG K42 packs a 4,000mAh battery. It measures 165.0x76.7x8.4mm and weighs 182 grams. Specifically for gamers, the LG K42 comes preloaded with a Game Launcher that helps provide relevant settings for mobile games. The phone also features a 3D sound engine and includes a dedicated Google Assistant button.

