  • LG K42 With Helio P22 SoC Dedicated Google Assistant Button Launched: All You Need to Know

LG K42 With Helio P22 SoC Dedicated Google Assistant Button Launched: All You Need to Know

The LG K42 comes with MIL-STD-810G certification.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 21 September 2020 11:57 IST
LG K42 With Helio P22 SoC Dedicated Google Assistant Button Launched: All You Need to Know

The LG K42 comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and features Bluetooth v5.0

Highlights
  • LG K42 has a wave pattern and anti-scratch UV coating on back panel
  • LG hasn’t revealed the price and availability of the phone
  • LG K42 comes with 3D Sound Engine for audio

LG K42 mid-range smartphone has been launched in the Central America and Caribbean region. The rugged handset comes with MIL-STD-810G certification and sports a wave pattern on the back panel. It comes with a quad rear camera, and a dedicated Google Assistant button - a feature that we have already seen in various smartphones offered by Nokia. It is offered in two colours and comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is no information on the availability and price of the smartphones, though it should soon be going on sale in Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama.

LG K42 specifications

According to the listing on the LG Central America and Caribbean site, the LG K42 is offered with a 6.6-inch HD+ hole punch display. The cutout is situated on the centre of the screen. It is powered by the Helio P22 SoC, which is coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card slot. It runs on Android 10-based LG UX OS, and the smartphone is offered in Green as well as Grey colour options.

The smartphones by LG have always featured a good audio technology, and the LG K42 doesn't disappoint. It comes with a 3D Sound Engine, which the South Korean company claims that listened to 17 million audio samples to deliver an optimal sound. The phone comes with a 3.5mm audio jack as well as features Bluetooth v5.0 and USB Type C port for charging.

For photography, the LG K42 features a quad rear camera encased in a square module. There is a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel superwide snapper, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

One of the most important features of the LG K42 is its MIL-STD-810G certification, which means that the smartphone can withstand extreme environmental conditions. Its back panel has a wave pattern, and comes with an anti-scratch UV coating. The smartphone houses a 4,000mAh battery, and a dedicated button for accessing the Google Assistant virtual assistant. Users will also get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

