Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • LG K31s Possibly Spotted in US FCC Listing; Tipped to Have Helio P22 SoC, Dual Rear Camera Setup, More

LG K31s Possibly Spotted in US FCC Listing; Tipped to Have Helio P22 SoC, Dual Rear Camera Setup, More

LG K31s is rumoured to come with 3GB of RAM ad 32GB of storage. Presumably, this will be one of the models it launches in.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 13 August 2020 18:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG K31s Possibly Spotted in US FCC Listing; Tipped to Have Helio P22 SoC, Dual Rear Camera Setup, More

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

LG K31s seems to have a notch for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • LG K31s spotted on US FCC website with 3,900mAh battery
  • LG K31s is expected to launch in India as well as other regions
  • The phone comes with model number LM-K310lM

LG K31s may have been spotted on the US FCC certification website and it suggests the phone will be a budget friendly or entry level smartphone from the company. While the FCC listing does not show the name of the phone, a report points out that this could be the LG K31s as the listing comes with model number LG LM-K310lM. Since the LG K41s came with model number LM-K410, it is believed that the phone in the FCC listing is the LG K31s. The listing hints at some of the specifications that might be present in the phone.

LG K31s specifications (rumoured)

The images in the FCC listing show the rumoured LG K31s with a dual rear camera setup with the camera module placed vertically on the top left side of the phone. The flash is located below the cameras. On the very bottom of the back panel, the LG branding can be seen. The power and volume buttons seem to be on the right side of the phone with an additional button on the left side. A Micro-USB port can also be seen, alongside the speaker grill on the bottom. On the top, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Further, the listing shows that the phone will have dual-SIM support, a 3,900mAh or 4,000mAh battery, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. The listing was filed by LG Electronics India, which suggests this phone will be launched here as well. It shows connectivity options including 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, LTE, and Bluetooth.

The FCC listing was spotted by MySmartPrice and Gadgets 360 was unable to independently verify it.

The report by MySmartPrice states the LG K31s will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor. Notably, this is the same processor found in the LG K31 that is currently available in the US and has not made its way to the Indian market. As of now, LG has not confirmed the existence of the LG K31s.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, LG K31s, LG K31s Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Aka Galaxy S20 Lite Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 990 SoC

Related Stories

LG K31s Possibly Spotted in US FCC Listing; Tipped to Have Helio P22 SoC, Dual Rear Camera Setup, More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Launches Rs. 399 Recharge Plan With 80 Days Validity, 1GB Daily Data
  2. Nokia 2.4 Will Have Up to 3GB of RAM, 4,500mAh Battery: Report
  3. Realme C12, Realme C15 Set to Launch in India on August 18
  4. Infinix Smart 5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i With 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 Processor Launched in India
  6. Redmi 9 Prime First Impressions
  7. Vivo S1 Prime With Quad Rear Cameras, 4500mAh Battery Launched
  8. MIUI 12 for Mi 10, Select Redmi Note Phones to Roll Out Starting August
  9. OnePlus Nord Gray Ash Colour Variant Tipped to Arrive in Early October
  10. Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra With 120W Fast Charging, 120x Ultra-Zoom Camera Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. 'Apple One' Subscription Bundles on Cards as Apple Eyes Services Business Boost: Report
  2. Google's Bedtime Digital Wellbeing Feature Now Available on Android 6.0 and Above
  3. LG K31s Possibly Spotted in US FCC Listing; Tipped to Have Helio P22 SoC, Dual Rear Camera Setup, More
  4. Intel ‘Tiger Lake’ CPUs, Xe Graphics, 10nm ‘SuperFin’ Process, Software, and More Detailed on Architecture Day
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Aka Galaxy S20 Lite Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 990 SoC
  6. Aarogya Setu iOS Version Gets Open Sourced Over Two Months After Promise
  7. iPhone 12 Launch May Be Delayed to October, Apple Watch and iPad September Launch Expected
  8. Tecno Spark Go 2020 Spotted in Google Play Console Listing; MediaTek Helio A20 SoC and 2GB RAM Tipped
  9. Lenovo Posts Jump in PC Sales on Remote Working Trend
  10. Facebook, Twitter Step Up Fight Against Misinformation on US Elections
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com