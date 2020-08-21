Technology News
LG K31 With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

LG K31 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC and comes with a single 2GB RAM option.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 August 2020 10:50 IST
LG K31 has a notched FullVision display

Highlights
  • LG K31 launched in the US
  • There is no information on international availability
  • LG K31 is backed by a 3,000mAh battery

LG K31 has been launched in the US as an entry-level K-series phone from the company. It comes with thick bezels all around and a notched display. There are two rear cameras that sit flush with the back panel. It comes in a single RAM and storage configuration as well as a single colour option. The LG K31 also comes with a headphone jack at the bottom, a feature that is increasingly becoming rare. There is also a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left side of the LG K31.

LG K31 price

The LG K31 comes in a single 2GB + 32GB storage configuration that is priced at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 11,200). It comes in a Silver colour option and is available for purchase from LG's website in the US. As of now, there is no information on international availability.

Notably, this is a variant of the LG Aristo 5 that was launched back in July as a T-Mobile exclusive in the country.

LG K31 specifications

The single-SIM (Nano) LG K31 runs on Android 10-based LG UX 9.1. It features a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) FullVision display with 295ppi pixel density and 60Hz refresh rate. The LG K31 is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and comes with 2GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the phone packs two cameras on the back and one on the front. The rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with wide-angle f/2.2 lens with a 120-degree field of view (FOV). On the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens, housed inside the U-shaped notch.

The LG K31 comes with 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 32GB). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging. The phone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 11 hours of talk time. There is a fingerprint scanner on the back of the LG K31, a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left side, and it is also compliant with eight MIL-STD 810G tests. In terms of dimensions, the LG K31 measures 147x71x8mm and weighs 146 grams.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Display 5.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762)
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Comments

LG K31 With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
