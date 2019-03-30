LG K12+ has arrived in Brazil without any pomp and show. The new mid-range phone is essentially a new variant of the LG K40 that the South Korean company had unveiled ahead of MWC 2019 last month. The LG K12+ comes with features powered by artificial intelligence (AI), including a preloaded AI Camera that adjusts image settings as per eight different subjects, including people, animals, and food. The LG K12+ also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera along with an LED flash. The front-facing sensor also supports a Portrait Mode to blur the background and enhance the foreground.

LG K12+ price

The LG K12+ price in Brazil has been set at BRL 1,199 (roughly Rs. 21,200). It comes in three colour options, namely Moroccan Blue, Platinum Gray, and Black. As we mentioned, the LG K12+ is a new variant of the LG K40 that was unveiled last month.

There is no word on the launch of the LG K12+ in other markets, including India.

LG K12+ specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) LG K12+ runs Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display along with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the LG K12+ has a 16-megapixel sensor at the back along with an f/2.0 lens and an LED flash. The camera supports HDR and has Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF).

The company has included an AI Camera app on the phone, which adjusts the photo settings for eight different subjects and optimise the images. Similarly, the LG K12+ has Google Lens integration for image recognition. For selfies, the phone packs an 8-megapixel front camera along with an f/2.0 lens and LED flash.

The LG K12+ features 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB port. The smartphone also houses a fingerprint sensor at the back. Other sensors on the smartphone include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor.

Besides, the LG K12+ packs a 3,000mAh battery and measures 153.0x71.9x8.3mm.