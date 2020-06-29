Technology News
loading

LG Harmony 4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

The LG Harmony 4 is priced at $139 (roughly Rs. 10,100).

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 29 June 2020 18:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG Harmony 4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

LG Harmony 4 comes in Titan colour

Highlights
  • LG Harmony 4 is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor
  • The dual rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel main camera
  • There's an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling

LG Harmony 4 smartphone has made its debut in the US. The phone by the looks and specifications resembles the LG K40S that was launched in August 2019. The back panel of the phone; however, features a slight redesign and it runs on Android 10 operating system. Other key features of the new the LG Harmony 4 include 3,500 mAh battery, dual rear cameras, and an octa-core processor. The phone is available to purchase in a single colour option.

LG Harmony 4 price

The LG Harmony 4 is priced at $139 (roughly Rs. 10,100) in the US. It comes in Titan colour and is available in a single 32GB storage model. The new LG phone can be purchased via Cricket Wireless site in the country. LG has not specified the details about the global variant of the smartphone or when that will be released.

LG Harmony 4 specifications

The LG Harmony 4 features a 6.1-inch FullVision HD+ display and runs on Android 10. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and up to 32GB internal storage. The onboard storage is further expandable via a microSD card (up to 2TB). The dual camera setup at the back includes a 13-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel secondary camera. The rear cameras are housed inside a pill-shaped camera module. For selfies and video calling, the company has provided an 8-megapixel camera, included inside the waterdrop-notch on the front panel.

Connectivity options on the LG Harmony 4 phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB Type-C port for charging. It packs 3,500mAh battery, which is said to provide up to 12 hours of talk time.There's also a fingerprint sensor right below the rear camera module. LG claims that the metal frame on the edges protects the phone from damage as well as provide a "stylish look." Lastly, the phone measures 156.21x74.168x8.636mm.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

LG Harmony 4

LG Harmony 4

Display 6.10-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 3500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG Harmony 4, LG Harmony 4 price, LG Harmony 4 specifications, LG
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Realme C11 Price Leaked Ahead of Tuesday’s Launch
Redmi K40 Specifications Leaked Online, Said to Have MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC
LG Harmony 4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils Six Bollywood Movies, Exclusively for Streaming
  2. Have Apple, Google Silently Installed COVID-19 Tracker on Your Phone?
  3. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  4. Fossil Launches Solar-Powered Watch in India, Now on Sale
  5. Jio Reportedly Offering Free 2GB Data to Select Users, Again
  6. Realme Narzo 10 Gets New 'That Blue' Colour Option, First Sale on June 30
  7. Alia Bhatt, 4 Others in Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Bollywood Ki Home Delivery’
  8. Oppo F15 Gets a Blazing Blue Colour Option in India
  9. Xiaomi Announces Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C Will Launch Tomorrow
  10. Realme 5i, Realme 6 Price in India Increased by Rs. 1,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M01s Tipped to Sport 4,000mAh Battery
  2. Redmi K40 Specifications Leaked Online, Said to Have MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC
  3. LG Harmony 4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Realme C11 Price Leaked Ahead of Tuesday’s Launch
  5. #BoycottNetflix Trends on Twitter Over Telugu Film Krishna and His Leela
  6. Bhuj, Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, Three Other Bollywood Movies Head to Disney+ Hotstar
  7. Beyond Tiktok: Many Popular Apps Are Snooping On Your Clipboard
  8. Fossil Solar Watch Launched in India, Now on Sale
  9. PUBG Mobile Update 0.19.0 Coming on July 7 With New Livik Map
  10. Jio Brings Free 2GB High-Speed Data Back for Select Users: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com