LG Harmony 4 smartphone has made its debut in the US. The phone by the looks and specifications resembles the LG K40S that was launched in August 2019. The back panel of the phone; however, features a slight redesign and it runs on Android 10 operating system. Other key features of the new the LG Harmony 4 include 3,500 mAh battery, dual rear cameras, and an octa-core processor. The phone is available to purchase in a single colour option.

LG Harmony 4 price

The LG Harmony 4 is priced at $139 (roughly Rs. 10,100) in the US. It comes in Titan colour and is available in a single 32GB storage model. The new LG phone can be purchased via Cricket Wireless site in the country. LG has not specified the details about the global variant of the smartphone or when that will be released.

LG Harmony 4 specifications

The LG Harmony 4 features a 6.1-inch FullVision HD+ display and runs on Android 10. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and up to 32GB internal storage. The onboard storage is further expandable via a microSD card (up to 2TB). The dual camera setup at the back includes a 13-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel secondary camera. The rear cameras are housed inside a pill-shaped camera module. For selfies and video calling, the company has provided an 8-megapixel camera, included inside the waterdrop-notch on the front panel.

Connectivity options on the LG Harmony 4 phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB Type-C port for charging. It packs 3,500mAh battery, which is said to provide up to 12 hours of talk time.There's also a fingerprint sensor right below the rear camera module. LG claims that the metal frame on the edges protects the phone from damage as well as provide a "stylish look." Lastly, the phone measures 156.21x74.168x8.636mm.

