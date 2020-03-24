Technology News
LG G9 ThinQ Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4000mAh Battery

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G SoC was recently spotted on ZTE Axon 11 5G and Nokia 8.3 5G phones.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 24 March 2020 11:22 IST
LG G9 ThinQ's alleged renders were released in January

Highlights
  • LG G9 ThinQ may support 5G connectivity
  • The phone is stated to come with quad rear camera setup
  • LG is yet to confirm the launch of G9 ThinQ phone

LG G9 ThinQ is rumoured to be an upcoming mid-range smartphone from the South Korean tech giant, a report has indicated. According to the report, LG is planning to make the phone more affordable whilst keeping the premium features intact by using the Snapdragon 765G SoC - which supports 5G connectivity. The aforementioned processor from Qualcomm was recently spotted on ZTE's Axon 11 5G and Nokia 8.3 5G smartphones.

Earlier in January, an alleged render of the LG G9 ThinQ highlighted the smartphone's waterdrop-style notch display and the quad camera setup on the back. The alleged specifications that were published in a South Korean blog claimed that along with the Snapdragon 765G SoC, the phone will pack 4000mAh battery. It is also rumoured that the LG G9 ThinQ will use an AMOLED display instead of LCD. LG had used OLED display on LG V50 ThinQ 5G smartphone that was released last year.

Additionally, the alleged renders had also shown the rumoured smartphone with a near bezelless display, an in-display finger sensor, and 3.5 mm audio jack. The latest report from South Korea speculates that the LG G9 ThinQ will be priced at KRW 900,000 (roughly Rs. 54,600).

At the moment, several features of LG G9 ThinQ such as the variants, camera specifications, storage details, and connectivity options are unknown. However, by looking at the recently released mid-ranged 5G smartphones such as ZTE's Axon 11 5G and Nokia 8.3 5G, we can expect a host of similar features on LG's next budget smartphone. More information will be revealed that once LG confirms the launch of LG G9 ThinQ.

LG G9 ThinQ

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera Yes
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android
