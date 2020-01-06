LG G8 ThinQ will be a year old next month, which means plans for a successor - tentatively called the LG G9 ThinQ - must already be in motion. But before LG could tease or officially confirm its next flagship phone, leak-based renders, and a 360-degree video allegedly depicting the LG G9 ThinQ have surfaced online. The leaked images suggest that the LG G9 ThinQ will flaunt a familiar design with a glossy exterior, metallic frame, and horizontally-aligned camera module akin to its predecessor. However, the upgrade comes in the form of a quad rear camera setup on the LG G9 ThinQ, and the 3.5mm headphone jack has been retained as well.

The leaked G9 ThinQ leak-based CAD renders come courtesy of tipster @OnLeaks in collaboration with CashKaro. The renders purportedly show the LG G9 ThinQ flaunting a curved glass back with a glossy finish, while a metallic frame is seen running around the edges. The camera module at the back is aligned horizontally, a layout that is quite similar to what we saw on the LG G8s ThinQ last year. There is no official information regarding the LG G9 ThinQ's launch date so far, but going by the company's launch schedule, it might as well debut in Q1 2020.

LG G9 ThinQ's camera module can clearly be seen housing quad read cameras. While the resolution of each camera sensor is not known, it will most likely include a regular RGB sensor as the main snapper, accompanied by a wide-angle lens, a telephoto camera, and a dedicated macro snapper. There is no fingerprint sensor cutout on the back or the sides, indicating that the LG G9 ThinQ will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The USB Type-C port and speaker are located at the bottom. Surprisingly, the LG G9 ThinQ renders show a 3.5mm headphone jack, a sign that LG's upcoming phone will be among the select few flagships that won't omit the headphone jack. Over at the front, the renders show a waterdrop notch and thin bezels on all sides. The phone is said to pack a display that will measure between 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch, however, there is no word on its resolution or other attributes like refresh rate, brightness output, and pixel density among others.