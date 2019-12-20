Technology News
LG G8X ThinQ With Detachable Dual Screen, 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

LG G8X ThinQ is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC, offers 128GB of storage

By | Updated: 20 December 2019 16:28 IST
LG G8X ThinQ will go on sale in India starting tomorrow

Highlights
  • LG G8X ThinQ comes with a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support
  • The phone was first launched at IFA 2019 this year
  • LG Dual Screen has a 360-degree freestop hinge, a 2.1-inch cover display

LG has launched the LG G8X ThinQ smartphone in India. The phone comes with a LG Dual Screen that is essentially a secondary detachable display. The phone was first launched at IFA 2019, and now it has arrived to the Indian market as well. The LG Dual Screen has a secondary 2.1-inch cover display that offers essentials like notifications, date, time, battery life. The detachable display connects to the phone via the USB Type-C port, and has a 360-degree freestop hinge that lets you use the phone as a game controller at 120 degrees, a mini-laptop at 140 degrees, flat at 180 degrees, a stand or tent at 270 degrees, or to take a call flipped back on itself at 360 degrees.

LG G8X ThinQ price in India

LG G8X ThinQ with the LG Dual Screen is priced in India at Rs. 49,999. The device will be available across retail outlets starting December 21. The phone will go on sale in a single Aurora Black colour option. To recall, the smartphone was launched at IFA 2019 back in September.

LG G8X ThinQ, LG Dual Screen specifications

The LG G8X ThinQ runs on Android Pie, and comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080x2340 pixels) FullVision display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 403ppi pixel density. The phone sports an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a small waterdrop-shaped display notch on the front. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card (up to 2TB).

Coming to the cameras, the LG G8X ThinQ features a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture along with a 13-megapixel secondary shooter with super wide-angle lens and a f/2.4 aperture. LG is bringing a host of software features to power its cameras on the G8X ThinQ. AI Action Shot helps speed up the shutter speed up to 1/480s to capture fast-moving objections. LG has also added improved video stabilisation. The phone houses a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture. The camera comes with a Reflected Mode that makes it easier to take portrait shots in low-light conditions.

LG G8X ThinQ comes with a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. The phone includes two 1.2W speakers and features a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, tuned by Meridian Audio that promises exceptional sound quality. The phone also comes with IP68 water and dust resistance, supports HDR10, and is MIL-STD 810G compliant. The phone measures 159.3x75.8x8.4mm, and weighs 192 grams. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, NFC, USB Type-C, and more. The LG G8X ThinQ supports Google Lens.

Key specifications of the LG Dual Screen include a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080x2340 pixel) OLED FullVision display with 403ppi pixel density and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has an additional 2.1-inch monochromatic display on the cover that offers notifications, time, and battery life. This Dual Screen connects to the phone via the USB Type-C port, and has a 360 degree freestop hinge. It also comes in a single Aurora Black colour option, measures 165.96 x 84.63 x 14.99mm, and weighs 134 grams.

LG G8X ThinQ With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Updated Dual-Screen Launched

LG G8X ThinQ

LG G8X ThinQ

Display (Primary)6.40-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

