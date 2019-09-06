Technology News
LG G8X ThinQ With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Updated Dual-Screen Launched: Specifications

LG Dual-Screen module can be connected to the G8X ThinQ via a USB Type-C port.

Updated: 6 September 2019 11:25 IST
LG G8X ThinQ With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Updated Dual-Screen Launched: Specifications

Photo Credit: LG

LG is looking to offer a different solution to those looking for foldable smartphones

Highlights
  • LG has launched the LG G8 ThinQ and LG Dual Screen at IFA 2019
  • The new G series phone connects to the Dual Screen via USB Type-C
  • LG G8X ThinQ will ship sometime later this year

While Samsung is taking another shot at foldable smartphones with the relaunch of its Galaxy Fold device, LG is taking a slightly different route. At the IFA 2019 trade show in Berlin, the company has announced the LG G8X ThinQ that comes with a detachable secondary display. This isn't the first time LG is toying with the idea of a dual display setup. Earlier this year, LG launched the V50 smartphone with a secondary snap-on case in South Korea.

The new LG G8X ThinQ works with a secondary display, the LG Dual Screen, that plugs in via a USB Type-C connection. The secondary display is of the same size as the primary display, 6.4-inch full-HD+, so the resulting device ends up looking like a usual foldable smartphone. A hinge lets users turn the display to a full 360-degree, promising a sturdy build.

LG says its latest G-series phone and the improved LG Dual Screen are meant to offer a better way to multitask and access content on a mobile device.

The case also packs another 2.1-inch monochrome OLED display on the outside. This can be used to display some information such as time, date, battery status, notification markers, and other details.

LG G8X ThinQ specifications

The LG G8X ThinQ comes with a 6.4-inch FullVision display and sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. There's a small waterdrop-shaped display notch on the front that houses a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The camera comes with a Reflected Mode that makes it easier to take portrait shots in low-light conditions.

At the rear, the LG G8X ThinQ features a dual-camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary camera sensor along with a 13-megapixel secondary shooter with super wide-angle lens. LG is bringing a host of software features to power its cameras on the G8X ThinQ. AI Action Shot helps speed up the shutter speed up to 1/480s to capture fast-moving objections. LG has also added improved video stabilisation.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. It runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and will be available with 128GB of storage. A new ASMR mode lets users capture much more detailed audio using all the microphones present on the device.

LG G8X ThinQ comes with a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. The phone includes two 1.2W speakers and features a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, tuned by Meridian Audio that promises exceptional sound quality.

The LG G8X ThinQ and the LG Dual Screen will both ship sometime later this year. LG will announce pricing details later on. For our full IFA 2019 coverage visit this page.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IFA 2019, LG G8X ThinQ, LG Dual Screen
LG G8X ThinQ With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Updated Dual-Screen Launched: Specifications
