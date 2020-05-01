LG has started taking registrations of interest for its LG G8X ThinQ smartphone as the coronavirus lockdown in India continues. All these registered customers will get an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 and a Jabra Bluetooth headset at Rs. 1,999 against the purchase of the smartphone. The company has also listed offers across product categories, and pre-bookings for these products attract benefits of up to Rs. 10,000. LG notes that pre-registrations are live till May 15, and the purchase period to avail all the offers listed is May 30.

The company has introduced a dedicated microsite for pre-booking select products in the country during the lockdown. The LG G8X ThinQ was launched in India last December, and is priced at Rs. 49,999. As the government has banned sale of non-essential goods in the country, LG is only taking registrations of interest for users who may be interested to purchase the device after lockdown. If a consumer registers their interest before May 15, that person will be eligible to get an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 and a Jabra Bluetooth headset for Rs. 1,999. This offer is only applicable if the user purchases the device before May 30. Once the customer has registered online, an LG representative will get in touch to educate the user on how to facilitate these offers.

LG G8X ThinQ Review

Customers who register for LG TV and audio products will get up to 15 percent cashback (maximum Rs. 15,000) on credit and debit cards, one EMI waiver of up to Rs. 17,500, and will be entitled for lucky draw that includes a chance to win LK7 Speakers. On purchase of select OLED and UHD TV sets, consumers also stand a chance to get a second TV worth up to Rs.35,990. Gift vouchers of up to Rs. 10,000 are guaranteed with the purchase of LG TVs.

Furthermore, customers who book home appliances like refrigerator, air conditioner, washing machine, water purifier, air purifier, dishwasher, or microwave can avail cashback of up to 12.5 percent with partner bank cards like ICICI, Standard Chartered, HDFC, SBI and Bank of Baroda. Flexi EMI schemes will be offered with zero down-payment option. An assured gift voucher of up to Rs. 5,000 will also be issued post purchase for all home appliance buyers. Additionally, customer will get five year PCB warranty on inverter air conditioners, extended 1+4 year magnetron warranty on select models of LG microwaves, and free maintenance package worth Rs. 4,200 on purchase of water purifiers.

LG notes that delivery of these goods will only be done post lockdown, and as per the guidelines of the government.

