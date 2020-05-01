Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • LG Opens Bookings for LG G8X ThinQ, Smart TVs, ACs, Other Consumer Electronics With Cashback Offers in Tow

LG Opens Bookings for LG G8X ThinQ, Smart TVs, ACs, Other Consumer Electronics With Cashback Offers in Tow

LG has listed offers for customers who book its products. Deliveries will be done once the lockdown ends.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 May 2020 17:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG Opens Bookings for LG G8X ThinQ, Smart TVs, ACs, Other Consumer Electronics With Cashback Offers in Tow

LG is offering a free Jabra headset with the LG G8X ThinQ as well

Highlights
  • LG G8X ThinQ bookings have begun, purchase will open after May 15
  • To avail discount, customers must make the purchase before May 30
  • Home appliances and TVs are also up for registration with offers

LG has started taking registrations of interest for its LG G8X ThinQ smartphone as the coronavirus lockdown in India continues. All these registered customers will get an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 and a Jabra Bluetooth headset at Rs. 1,999 against the purchase of the smartphone. The company has also listed offers across product categories, and pre-bookings for these products attract benefits of up to Rs. 10,000. LG notes that pre-registrations are live till May 15, and the purchase period to avail all the offers listed is May 30.

The company has introduced a dedicated microsite for pre-booking select products in the country during the lockdown. The LG G8X ThinQ was launched in India last December, and is priced at Rs. 49,999. As the government has banned sale of non-essential goods in the country, LG is only taking registrations of interest for users who may be interested to purchase the device after lockdown. If a consumer registers their interest before May 15, that person will be eligible to get an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 and a Jabra Bluetooth headset for Rs. 1,999. This offer is only applicable if the user purchases the device before May 30. Once the customer has registered online, an LG representative will get in touch to educate the user on how to facilitate these offers.

LG G8X ThinQ Review

Customers who register for LG TV and audio products will get up to 15 percent cashback (maximum Rs. 15,000) on credit and debit cards, one EMI waiver of up to Rs. 17,500, and will be entitled for lucky draw that includes a chance to win LK7 Speakers. On purchase of select OLED and UHD TV sets, consumers also stand a chance to get a second TV worth up to Rs.35,990. Gift vouchers of up to Rs. 10,000 are guaranteed with the purchase of LG TVs.

Furthermore, customers who book home appliances like refrigerator, air conditioner, washing machine, water purifier, air purifier, dishwasher, or microwave can avail cashback of up to 12.5 percent with partner bank cards like ICICI, Standard Chartered, HDFC, SBI and Bank of Baroda. Flexi EMI schemes will be offered with zero down-payment option. An assured gift voucher of up to Rs. 5,000 will also be issued post purchase for all home appliance buyers. Additionally, customer will get five year PCB warranty on inverter air conditioners, extended 1+4 year magnetron warranty on select models of LG microwaves, and free maintenance package worth Rs. 4,200 on purchase of water purifiers.

LG notes that delivery of these goods will only be done post lockdown, and as per the guidelines of the government.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

LG G8X ThinQ

LG G8X ThinQ

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Dual-screen accessory is included
  • Very good battery life
  • Clean software
  • Great overall performance
  • Bad
  • Iffy in-display fingerprint scanner
  • Charging isn’t very quick
Read detailed LG G8X ThinQ review
Display (Primary) 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, LG G8X ThinQ, LG G8X ThinQ Offers, COVID 19 Lockdown, Coronavirus
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
iPhone 12 Series Pricing for All Four Expected Models Reportedly Leaked
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop

Related Stories

LG Opens Bookings for LG G8X ThinQ, Smart TVs, ACs, Other Consumer Electronics With Cashback Offers in Tow
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mrs. Serial Killer, The Imitation Game, Room, and More on Netflix in May
  2. Mi Note 10 Lite Debuts With 3D Curved AMOLED Display, 5,260mAh Battery
  3. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched
  4. Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data for 4 Days to Select Users
  5. iPhone 12 Series Pricing for All Four Expected Models Reportedly Leaked
  6. Xiaomi Is Allegedly Silently Sending Data of Its Users to Remote Servers
  7. Poco F2 Pro Price Tipped to Be Much More Expensive Than Redmi K30 Pro
  8. Thappad, Jumanji: The Next Level, and More on Prime Video in May
  9. JioMeet Is Jio’s Video Conferencing App to Take on Zoom, Google Meet
  10. Sony Increases Prices for PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro Consoles
#Latest Stories
  1. LG Opens Bookings for LG G8X ThinQ, Smart TVs, ACs, Other Consumer Electronics With Cashback Offers in Tow
  2. iPhone 12 Series Pricing for All Four Expected Models Reportedly Leaked
  3. Fitbit to Launch 4G-Enabled Smartwatch for Kids in 2020: Report
  4. ICANN Blocks .org Domain Sale: Why This Matters, in Ten Points
  5. Google Duo for Android May Ditch the Need for Phone Numbers for Calls
  6. Amazon Extends Work From Home Regime Till October 2
  7. Apple, Huawei Boost Market Share, as First-Quarter China Smartphone Shipments Fall: Canalys
  8. Global Smartphone Shipments Drop 13 Percent in Q1 2020 Due to Pandemic, Q2 Could Be Worse: Research
  9. Robots on Hand to Greet Japanese Coronavirus Patients in Hotels
  10. D2h to Offer Cashback to Recharge Other Users’ Accounts, Introduces Ramzaan Combo Channel Pack
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com