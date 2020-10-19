Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • LG G8X ThinQ Saw Over 1.75 Lakh Units Sold in Just 12 Hours of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

LG G8X ThinQ Saw Over 1.75 Lakh Units Sold in Just 12 Hours of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

LG G8X ThinQ is currently listed at Rs. 21,990 on Flipkart.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 October 2020 13:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG G8X ThinQ Saw Over 1.75 Lakh Units Sold in Just 12 Hours of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

LG G8X ThinQ is listed with bank cashback, exchange discounts

Highlights
  • LG G8X ThinQ is listed in a single Black colour options
  • LG claims revenue of Rs. 350 crore through G8X ThinQ sales
  • LG G8X ThinQ sees exchange discount of up to Rs. 16,400

LG G8X ThinQ has seen a great response during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the company claims. The South Korean electronics giant has announced that it recorded Rs. 350 crores revenue over the sale of the LG G8X ThinQ, in less than 12 hours of opening Flipkart sale. LG had introduced a massive price cut on the dual-display phone for the festive sale, alongside bank cashback and no-cost EMI options. The phone is also listed with additional exchange discount, making it extremely affordable during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

The LG G8X ThinQ is currently listed at Rs. 21,990 on Flipkart, though at the beginning of the sale, the smartphone was priced as low as Rs. 19,990. Since the figure was achieved in the first 12 hours of the sale, we will take the lower price into account, and calculating from total revenue, the company sold over 1.75 lakh handsets in just 12 hours.

The smartphone is listed on Flipkart to go on sale again today at 8pm, and is currently out of stock. The phone is available in a single Black colour option with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations. Other offers on Flipkart include exchange discount of up to Rs. 16,400, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI of Rs. 2,444 per month. To recall, the LG G8X ThinQ was launched in India for Rs. 49,999, which means LG absorbed a significant loss when selling the smartphone during the sale, and appears to be looking to clear its inventory.

LG G8X ThinQ specifications

Coming to the specifications, the LG G8X ThinQ runs on Android Pie, and comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) FullVision display with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone sports an in-display fingerprint sensor and it is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card (up to 2TB).

The LG Dual Screen includes a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080x2340 pixel) OLED FullVision display with 403ppi pixel density and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has an additional 2.1-inch monochromatic display on the cover that offers notifications, time, and battery life.

Coming to the cameras, the LG G8X ThinQ features a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary camera sensor along with a 13-megapixel secondary shooter with super wide-angle lens. It comes with AI Action Shot that helps speed up the shutter speed up to 1/480s to capture fast-moving objections. The phone houses a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

LG G8X ThinQ comes with a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. The phone also comes with IP68 water and dust resistance, supports HDR10, and is MIL-STD 810G compliant. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, NFC, USB Type-C, and more.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
LG G8X ThinQ

LG G8X ThinQ

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Dual-screen accessory is included
  • Very good battery life
  • Clean software
  • Great overall performance
  • Bad
  • Iffy in-display fingerprint scanner
  • Charging isn’t very quick
Read detailed LG G8X ThinQ review
Display (Primary) 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG G8X ThinQ, LG G8X ThinQ Price in India, LG G8X ThinQ Specifications, LG G8X ThinQ Sale, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Flipkart
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
iQoo U1x Specifications, Renders Revealed, to Go on Pre-Sale From October 21

Related Stories

LG G8X ThinQ Saw Over 1.75 Lakh Units Sold in Just 12 Hours of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LG G8X ThinQ Saw Staggering Sales in First 12 Hours of Flipkart Sale, Company Says
  2. Xiaomi Announces 80W Wireless Charging, 4,000mAh Can Charge in 19 Minutes
  3. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales Are Live: Top Offers on Electronics
  4. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  5. Vivo V20 First Impressions
  6. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Battery Capacities Tipped by Brazilian Regulator
  7. Google Assistant Driving Mode for Maps Spotted on Android Devices
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Live: Here Are the Best Tech Deals
  9. Amazon, Flipkart Sales Bring 'Lowest' Prices on Top Mobile Phones
  10. Infinix Hot 10 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8T Oxygen OS Update Brings Camera, Network Improvements — and Amazon Shopping App
  2. iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Screen Repair Cost Listed by Apple
  3. Uber Introduces Mask Verification Selfies for Riders in India
  4. LG G8X ThinQ Saw Over 1.75 Lakh Units Sold in Just 12 Hours of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  5. iQoo U1x Specifications, Renders Revealed, to Go on Pre-Sale From October 21
  6. Microsoft is Installing Office Web Apps on Windows 10 Devices Without Permission: Reports
  7. Xiaomi Announces 80W Fast Wireless Charging That Can Completely Charge a 4,000mAh Battery in Just 19 Minutes
  8. Toshiba Targets $3 Billion Revenue in Quantum Cryptography by 2030
  9. Google Assistant Driving Mode for Maps Spotted on Android Devices
  10. Samsung Regains Top Spot in Global Smartphone Market in August, Huawei Falls to 16 Percent: Counterpoint
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com