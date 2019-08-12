Technology News
loading

LG G8X Renders Leak, Tip Dewdrop Notch, Dual Rear Cameras, Headphone Jack

The new model gets a smaller notch and keeps the headphone socket

By | Updated: 12 August 2019 15:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
LG G8X Renders Leak, Tip Dewdrop Notch, Dual Rear Cameras, Headphone Jack

Photo Credit: Onleaks/via Pricebaba

The Is this the upcoming LG G8X?

Highlights
  • The G8X renders show a dewdrop notch and headphone jack
  • It will continue to have two rear cameras, like the G8 ThinQ
  • It’s expected to be unveiled at IFA 2019

LG's smartphone lineup for 2019 has been pretty lukewarm so far. After the launch of the LG G8 ThinQ and G8s ThinQ, rumour has it that it's planning on launching a new G8X (ThinQ) around IFA 2019. This phone is said to be the successor to the LG G8 ThinQ, which launched earlier in February, during Mobile World Congress exhibition. New leak-based renders of the LG G8X have been shared.

The news comes in the form of leak-based renders via OnLeaks, in collaboration with Pricebaba. The images show the phone from pretty much all angles, so we have a pretty good idea of what the G8X will look like, provided they are real. The first thing that grabs your attention is that smaller notch. Compared to the LG G8, the G8X could have a dewdrop notch, which makes it look a lot more modern. Of course, it's still not as cutting edge as a hole-punch or an all-screen design like the OnePus 7 Pro (Review), but it's an improvement nonetheless.

The LG G8X back panel appears to have the same dual camera setup, which sit flush with rest of the glass back. The images also show a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone socket at the bottom. The size of the display is reportedly confirmed at 6.2 inches and the overall dimensions are said to be 159.3 x 75.8 x 8.5mm.

The back is also missing a fingerprint sensor, which means this could be the first LG phone to have an in-display fingerprint sensor. Due to the smaller notch, we doubt there would be any advanced facial recognition sensors in place, which means it will have to make do with selfie camera itself. The phone will continue to sport the dedicated Google Assistant button, which can be seen below the volume buttons in the render. One of the leak-based render images of the LG G8X also shows the presence of a earpiece, which means the G8X won't have the G8's vibrating screen technology for voice calls.

If this phone is truly going to be a replacement for the LG G8 ThinQ, then we can expect LG to go with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, instead of the standard one. We could see some changes to the camera sensors too, although it's reported to have the same stand and wide-angle cameras as the LG G8 ThinQ. Apart from the renders, there's no real information to go on so we'll just have to wait a bit longer till the IFA trade show kicks off in Berlin around the end of the month.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, LG G8X, LG G8X price, LG G8X price in India, LG G8X specifications
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Samsung Galaxy M90 Leaked, Said to Be Based on Samsung Galaxy A90
LG G8X Renders Leak, Tip Dewdrop Notch, Dual Rear Cameras, Headphone Jack
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Fiber Commercial Launch Date and Other Announcements at Reliance AGM
  2. Realme 5 to Launch in India on August 20, Flipkart Reveals
  3. Jio GigaFiber Annual Subscribers to Get Free TVs: Live Updates
  4. Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Best Deals Available on the Last Day
  5. Samsung Unveils World's First 108-Megapixel Smartphone Camera Sensor
  6. Sony SRS-XB402M Wireless Speaker With Amazon Alexa Launched in India
  7. The Lion King Is Now the Biggest Animated Movie of All Time
  8. Jio Set-Top Box With Gaming, Mixed Reality Support Unveiled
  9. Is Vivo S1 a Better Buy Than the Redmi K20, Realme X?
  10. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: Here Are the Best Offers on Mobile Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. LG G8X Renders Leak, Tip Dewdrop Notch, Dual Rear Cameras, Headphone Jack
  2. Samsung Galaxy M90 Leaked, Said to Be Based on Samsung Galaxy A90
  3. Jio Set-Top Box Unveiled to Support 'Console-Like' Gaming, MR Experiences
  4. Samsung Launches World's First 108-Megapixel Smartphone Camera Sensor in Partnership With Xiaomi
  5. Sony SRS-XB402M Wireless Speaker With Amazon Alexa Launched in India at Rs. 24,990
  6. Vikram Sarabhai: Google Doodle Celebrates His 100th Birth Anniversary
  7. Kerala Floods: Airtel, BSNL, Vodafone-Idea Offer Voice, Data Benefits to Customers
  8. Jio GigaFiber Announcements at Reliance AGM 2019: Fiber Commercial Launch, Jio Set-Top Box, and More
  9. Sacred Games 2 Featurette Reveals Amruta Subhash’s New Character, Teases What’s Coming in Season 2
  10. Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, The Lion King Dominate Worldwide Weekend Box Office (Again)
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.