LG G8s ThinQ With Snapdragon 855 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

LG G8s ThinQ will be available from authorised retail outlet starting tomorrow.

28 September 2019 19:12 IST
LG G8s ThinQ With Snapdragon 855 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

LG G8s ThinQ features a sturdy MIL-STD 810G-certified build

Highlights
  • LG G8s ThinQ packs a 3,550mAh battery with QC 3.0 support
  • It features a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with 137-degree FOV
  • The new LG phone comes with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance

LG has launched a new G-series smartphone – the LG G8s ThinQ – in India. The LG G8s ThinQ comes with a host of innovative features such as Hand ID to identify the pattern of veins in users' hands for authentication by using infrared light. Additionally, it also supports touchless hand gestures called Air Motion to perform various actions on the phone such as navigating the gallery without touching the screen. The LG G8s ThinQ is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC processor, has an MIL-STD 810G-certified build, and comes with IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

LG G8 ThinQ price in India

The LG G8s ThinQ has been priced at Rs. 36,990 for the phone's sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone will be available in Mirror Black, Mirror Teal, and Mirror White colour options in India. It will go on sale starting tomorrow from authorised retail stores across the country.

LG G8s ThinQ specifications

The LG G8s ThinQ runs on Android Pie and comes equipped with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2248 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It draws power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

LG G8s ThinQ's triple rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens, assisted by a 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor with a 137-degree field of view, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.6 lens. On the front is an 8-megapixel sensor accompanied by a ToF Z Camera for features such as Hand ID, Air Motion, and Face Unlock for authentication.

The LG phone comes equipped with a 3,550mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support. Dimensions of the phone are 55.3x76.6x7.99mm, and it tips the scales at 181 grams. Connectivity options on the LG G8s ThinQ include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, and more.

LG G8s ThinQ

LG G8s ThinQ

Display6.20-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3550mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Resolution1080x2248 pixels
Comments

LG G8s ThinQ With Snapdragon 855 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

