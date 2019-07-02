Technology News
loading

LG G8s ThinQ Price Revealed, Global Rollout Begins

The biggest highlight feature of the LG G8s ThinQ smartphone is the new Hand ID feature.

By | Updated: 2 July 2019 10:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
LG G8s ThinQ Price Revealed, Global Rollout Begins

LG G8s ThinQ has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • LG G8 ThinQ is priced in Germany at EUR 769
  • The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor
  • It packs a triple rear camera setup, a dual selfie setup as well

LG G8s ThinQ was launched back in February at Mobile World Congress (MWC), and now the company has finally announced the global rollout of the smartphone. The biggest highlight feature of the LG G8s ThinQ smartphone is the introduction of Hand ID - a new feature that provides palm vein authentication. This is enabled by use of the ToF (time of flight) Z Camera and infrared sensors, enabling users to hover their hand over the display to unlock their smartphones.

LG G8s ThinQ price, availability

The LG G8s ThinQ is priced at EUR 769 (roughly Rs. 59,800) and will be available starting this month in select markets in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East, among others. As part of the launch offers in Germany, the company is providing a free 43-inch LG 4K TV with the phone.

As for the design, the LG G8s ThinQ has a wide notch up front with considerable chin at the bottom of the display. There's also a triple rear camera setup aligned horizontally and a rear fingerprint sensor as well. The phone sports a mirror-like finish at the back, and will come in multiple colour options like Mirror Black, Mirror Teal, and Mirror White.

LG G8s ThinQ specifications

Coming to the specifications, the LG G8s ThinQ runs on Android Pie and a 6.2-inch (1080x2248 pixels) full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

As for optics, the LG G8s ThinQ bears a toned-down triple rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front, it bears an 8-megapixel sensor, coupled with the ToF Z Camera, thus enabling the Hand ID, Air Motion, and Face Unlock features.

It runs on a 3,550mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, measures at 55.3x76.6x7.99mm, and weighs 181 grams. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac, Bluetooth 5, NFC, USB Type-C, and more. The phone is equipped with stereo speakers, AI Cam, Google Les support, IP68 water and dust resistance, MIL-STD 810G compliance, and more.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

LG G8s ThinQ

LG G8s ThinQ

Display6.20-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3550mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Resolution1080x2248 pixels
Further reading: LG G8s ThinQ, LG G8s ThinQ Price, LG G8s ThinQ Specifications
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Facebook Evacuates Four Buildings After Possible Sarin Exposure
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch Formally Set for August 7, Company Sends Invites
LG G8s ThinQ Price Revealed, Global Rollout Begins
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Vivo Y12 3GB RAM Variant With 64GB Storage Launched in India
  2. Huawei Launches MediaPad T5 Tablet With Kirin 659 SoC in India
  3. Spider-Man: Far From Home Full Movie Leaked on Torrent, Piracy Networks
  4. Xiaomi Mi CC 9 Series Launch Set for Today: Here’s All You Need to Know
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Which One Should You Buy?
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch Date Officially Set for August 7
  7. Vulgar Videos Made on Chinese Social Media Apps Now Infiltrate WhatsApp
  8. Realme Teases the Impending Arrival of Realme X in India
  9. LG Launches Stylo 5 Smartphone With Stylus Support, 3,500mAh Battery
  10. LG W10, W30, W30 Pro Debut in India With 4,000mAh Battery, AI Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.