Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • LG G8 ThinQ Spotted on Geekbench, LG V50 ThinQ’s Flip Cover Display Leaked Ahead of MWC 2019 Launch

LG G8 ThinQ Spotted on Geekbench, LG V50 ThinQ’s Flip-Cover Display Leaked Ahead of MWC 2019 Launch

, 24 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
LG G8 ThinQ Spotted on Geekbench, LG V50 ThinQ’s Flip-Cover Display Leaked Ahead of MWC 2019 Launch

The LG G8 ThinQ will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC

Highlights

  • The LG G8 ThinQ was spotted running Android 9 Pie
  • LG V50 ThinQ’s flip cover display has been leaked
  • LG V50 ThinQ’s flip cover display has been leaked

LG is all set to unveil the LG G8 ThinQ alongside the LG V50 ThinQ 5G later today at the company's official launch event in Barcelona, but it appears that there is no stopping the leaks from spoiling the surprise. The LG G8 ThinQ has allegedly been spotted on a benchmarking platform running Android 9 Pie and powered by an octa-core Qualcomm SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. Additionally, alleged hands-on images of the flip-cover display or the secondary screen case for the LG V50 ThinQ have surfaced online.

The LG G8 ThinQ, which has already been leaked multiple times in the past few months in the form of CAD-based renders and alleged press renders, has now reportedly been spotted on Geekbench. The upcoming LG flagship was sighted running Android 9 Pie while drawing power from an octa-core Qualcomm SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. As per previous leaks, the Qualcomm processor powering the LG G8 ThinQ will be the Snapdragon 855. The LG G8 ThinQ's Geekbench listing was spotted by Nashville Chatter.

Other rumoured features and specifications of the LG G8 include a 3D ToF (Time-of-Flight) technology-backed front camera, a 6.1-inch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a 3,400mAh battery. LG, on the other hand, has confirmed that the LG G8 ThinQ will come equipped with a Crystal Sound OLED (CSO) technology that will allow the smartphone's display to act as an audio amplifier.

Moreover, a trio of images allegedly depicting the LG V50 ThinQ's flip-cover attachable display or the secondary screen case has surfaced online. LG was rumoured to launch a foldable smartphone in 2019, but as per a recent report, the company nixed the plan for a foldable device and instead moved forward with the plan to unveil an attachable display for the LG V50 ThinQ.

LG V50 Thinq Cover display LG V50 ThinQ

The LG V50 ThinQ's attachable display will feature a Pogo pin connector
Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

The leaked images, which come courtesy of SlashLeaks, claim to show the attachable display case that looks more like a flip cover with a display on its inner face. The frame of the display cover case shows a Pogo connector that will serve as the docking point for the LG V50 ThinQ. The attachable display case appears to have a conventional smartphone screen's design with rounded corners and thick top and bottom bezels.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, LG G8 ThinQ, LG V50 ThinQ, Geekbench, MWC 2019, MWC
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Huawei Mate X 5G Foldable Phone With Leica Optics, Kirin 980 SoC Launched at MWC 2019
Nokia 9 PureView With Penta-Lens Camera, Snapdragon 845 SoC Unveiled at MWC 2019: Price, Specifications
LG G8 ThinQ Spotted on Geekbench, LG V50 ThinQ’s Flip-Cover Display Leaked Ahead of MWC 2019 Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 9 PureView With Penta-Lens Camera Setup Unveiled at MWC 2019
  2. Galaxy S10 and Mi 9 Launch, Redmi Note 7 Launch Date, More News This Week
  3. Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB RAM Variant Launched in India
  4. Huawei Mate X 5G Foldable Phone Debuts at MWC 2019
  5. Samsung Galaxy A Series Gets Dedicated Microsite in India
  6. Vivo V15 Price in India, Specifications, Launch Date Leaked
  7. Mi Mix 3 5G With Snapdragon 855 SoC, X50 5G Modem Launched
  8. Nokia 1 Plus With Android Pie (Go Edition), Nokia 210 Launched at MWC
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in India Revealed, Pre-Bookings Now Open
  10. Vivo V15 Pro First Impressions
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.