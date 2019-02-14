Technology News

LG G8 ThinQ's OLED Display to Double Up as a Speaker

, 14 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
LG G8 ThinQ's OLED Display to Double Up as a Speaker

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ OnLeaks

LG G8 ThinQ set to launch at MWC 2019LG G8 ThinQ set to launch at MWC 2019

Highlights

  • LG G8 ThinQ's screen will be used as an audio amplifier
  • The smartphone uses CSO tech, previously used in LG TVs
  • LG has partnered with Meridian for the audio tech on the G8 ThinQ

LG is set to introduce its G8 ThinQ smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 later this month, and the recent leaks suggest that the phone will sport a display notch, a dual real camera setup, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a glossy back panel finish. Now, the company has confirmed that the LG G8 ThinQ will pack Crystal Sound OLED (CSO) technology that utilises the phone's OLED display as an audio amplifier.

LG says that CSO repurposes the OLED display as a diaphragm, vibrating the entire surface to produce sound, eliminating the need to place your ear on a receiver. However, during the speakerphone mode, the audio is delivered through the bottom speaker. The CSO had only been used in LG TVs so far, but it is now trickling down to the smartphones as well. The company claims that CSO takes advantage of the entire display, improving clarity and making voices easier to discern and subtle musical notes more noticeable. Additionally, LG noted that the LG G8 ThinQ will be able to produce 2-channel audio by using the bottom speaker and the top part of the display. LG has partnered with Meridien for audio tech on the smartphone.

Ahead of the launch, LG has also confirmed that the G8 ThinQ will support DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, Hi-Fi Quad DAC, and Master Quality Authenticated (MQA). It will also pack Boombox Speaker for enhanced audio experience, like its predecessor.

Renders of the LG G8 ThinQ have leaked on several occasions, and the phone is largely expected to sport a dual rear camera setup, a fingerprint scanner at the back, glossy back panel finishes in different colours, and wide notch up front.

The specifications include ToF (Time-of-Flight) technology-backed front camera for more accurate 3D facial recognition and better depth estimation for bokeh effects, a 3,400mAh battery, and a 6.1-inch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The LG G8 ThinQ will allegedly be priced at CAD 1,199.99 (roughly Rs. 64,300) for the 128GB variant. As we reported earlier, LG will be unveiling the G8 ThinQ on February 24 in Barcelona on the sidelines of MWC 2019.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG G8 ThinQ, LG G8 ThinQ specifications, LG G8 ThinQ Features, LG G8 ThinQ Price, LG, MWC, MWC 2019
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Former Apple Lawyer Charged With Insider Trading
Apple Targets April Launch of Video Streaming Service to Take on Netflix, Prime Video: Report
LG G8 ThinQ's OLED Display to Double Up as a Speaker
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Poco F1, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6, and More Offers as Part of Mi Sale Today
  2. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Receiving OxygenOS Update With Google Duo Integration
  3. Samsung Galaxy M30 Price in India, Release Date Tipped
  4. WhatsApp Update Overhauls Settings Section, Shows Network Usage Info
  5. HP Spectre Folio, Spectre x360 13 Premium Laptops Launched in India
  6. LG G8 ThinQ's OLED Display to Double Up as a Speaker
  7. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale for Third Time in India Today
  8. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale for Fourth Time in India Today
  9. Redmi Note 7 Will Be a 'Game Changer Device', Says Xiaomi’s Manu Kumar Jain
  10. Jio Leads in 4G Availability in India but Trails Airtel in 4G Speeds: Ookla
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.