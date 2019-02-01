LG G8 ThinQ, the next flagship model by the South Korean company, is rumoured to come with a 3,400mAh battery. The smartphone appears to carry codename the "Alpha" if we believe the certification documents posted in Brazil. Alongside the G8 ThinQ, LG is rumoured to showcase the 5G-enabled V50 ThinQ at MWC 2019 later this month. The V50 ThinQ is already leaked with a 4,000mAh battery. However, the G8 ThinQ is likely to have the largest battery size in the company's G series.

Dutch website Mobielkopen has purportedly managed to access certification documents from Brazil's telecom agency Anatel that confirm the presence of a 3,400mAh battery on the LG G8 ThinQ. The documents notably didn't explicitly mention the G8 ThinQ but included "Alpha" that is believed to be the codename of the upcoming flagship.

The battery carries model number BL-T41 and specifies the 3,400mAh battery. This is notably larger than the 3,000mAh battery featured on the LG G7 ThinQ+ last year and the 3,300mAh battery available on the G6 back in 2017. Also, the spotted battery of the G8 ThinQ is likely to be bigger than what could come on the regular Galaxy S10 model that is rumoured to have a 3,500mAh battery.

Photo Credit: Mobielkopen

If we look at our previous reports, the LG G8 ThinQ will debut alongside the V50 ThinQ 5G on February 24 - just before MWC 2019. The company could also bring its foldable phone at the forthcoming event to compete against the likes of Huawei and Samsung that both are also expected to bring their similar offerings in the coming days.

A report from ETNews last month claimed that the LG G8 ThinQ will come with a triple rear camera setup and sport 3D shooting technology. The smartphone is also likely to have a waterdrop-shaped display notch and include a Snapdragon 855 SoC.