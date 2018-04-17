LG G7 ThinQ Promo Banner Image Leaked, Suggests iPhone X-Like Notch

Having recently launched the V30S ThinQ and the V30S+ ThinQ, South Korean giant LG is set to announce the latest model in its ThinQ series. The LG G7 ThinQ is expected to be the company's next flagship with AI-focused features. In a recent set of developments, a seemingly promotional banner of the LG G7 ThinQ has been leaked suggesting the presence of a fullscreen display with an iPhone X-like notch on top.

Reputed tipster Evan Blass on Tuesday took to Twitter to reveal what is apparently a promotional shot of the upcoming LG G7 ThinQ flagship. Previously, reports have suggested that the phone will be centered around artificial intelligence (AI) as part of LG's ThinQ efforts. Handsets in the ThinQ range include features such as AI Cam that will help enhance image quality by working on four different levels of optimisation.

Just recently, the South Korean electronics brand announced that it will unveil its next flagship at a launch event scheduled for May 2 in New York, followed by a domestic launch in Seoul on May 3.

Elaborating on camera specifications, the LG G7 ThinQ is reported to get a dual rear camera setup with two 16-megapixel sensors, a step up from the 16-megapixel and 13-megapixel combo setup on the LG V30. The phone will also come with recording and playback support for HDR 10. The flagship phone is expected to sport an M+ LCD display with a panel said to be "twice as bright as the G6 and significantly more colourful."

There have been leaks around the audio front as well. LG will reportedly fit the LG G7 with a larger speaker compared to the LG G6. The phone will also feature an extra physical button to trigger an AI-enabled voice assistant.