LG G7 ThinQ With Snapdragon 845 SoC, 4GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

 
, 25 April 2018
LG G7 ThinQ With Snapdragon 845 SoC, 4GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

Photo Credit: AndroidHeadlines

Highlights

  • LG G7 ThinQ has been spotted on the Geekbench site
  • The Geekbench listing shows 4GB RAM on the next LG flagship
  • It also shows 2,312 single-core scores and 8,979 multi-core scores

While much about the LG G7 ThinQ had been revealed up until now, the next-generation LG flagship has now surfaced on Geekbench database to detail its key specifications. The benchmark listing also confirms top-notch scores of the smartphone that is arriving in New York on May 2. The latest revelations emerge just after LG confirmed the presence of a 6.1-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) LCD panel with brightness of 1,000 nits and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset is also expected to come with a notch design and a 'Second Screen' that debuted on the LG V20 in September 2016.

As per the Geekbench listing, the LG G7 ThinQ (model number LGE LM-G710) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC that has eight processing cores with a base frequency of 1.7GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The latter part puts a question mark on the performance part as most of the flagship devices nowadays come with at least 6GB of RAM - OnePlus flagships have been sporting 8GB RAM for over a year now.

However, despite low RAM capacity, the benchmarked LG G7 ThinQ received scores in line with the Snapdragon 845 SoC-powered Samsung Galaxy S9 variant. It garnered 2,312 single-core score and 8,979 multi-core score.

We need to wait for the official launch of the LG G7 ThinQ to see its real-life performance. But in the meantime, LG is also in the headlines for preparing the LG Q7 as the successor to its last year's Q6. The smartphone was recently spotted on the FCC site with a couple of screenshots that hinted the presence of an 18:9 aspect ratio-featuring display. It is expected that the LG Q7 will join the launch of the LG G7 ThinQ next month.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

LG G7 ThinQ, LG G7, LG, Geekbench, Snapdragon 845, Mobiles, Android
Vivo V9
