To celebrate the occasion of Independence Day, Flipkart has announced the Big Freedom sale from August 10 to August 12. LG is jumping on to the bandwagon by making the LG G7+ ThinQ go on sale for the first time in India on August 10. The company has announced launch offers as part of the Flipkart sale, and this includes a 75 percent buyback value offer and a flat cashback of Rs. 2,000 for Citibank credit card holders as well. The company says that after all the offers applied, the net cost of the LG G7+ ThinQ will be at Rs. 7,990 for eight months. The LG G7+ ThinQ has been priced in India at Rs. 39,990.

During the three-day Flipkart sale, LG is offering a guaranteed buyback value of Rs. 30,000 on the LG G7+ ThinQ. Buyback Guarantee means that in the event the user wants to upgrade to another device in the future, a guaranteed amount will be given in such a case. To avail this offer, the consumers will have to purchase buyback guarantee policy of Rs. 199 along with the smartphone. This will help in getting the buyback value of up to Rs. 30,000 when the consumer will upgrade to a new phone on Flipkart within 6-8 months. For users who will avail this offer, the LG G7+ ThinQ will effectively cost them only Rs. 7,990 for eight months. LG is also offering a flat cashback of Rs. 2,000 to all Citibank credit card holders.

Advit Vaidya, Mobile Communication Head LG Electronics said in a statement, "The festive season is the best time for us to strengthen our relationship with our consumers. Offering customers compelling choices and exciting deals is our way of maximizing customer satisfaction and giving them more reasons to celebrate. We are happy to partner with Flipkart for their amazing shopping festival and we hope that the customers make most of these days and get to experience our all new LG G7+ThinQ smartphone."

LG G7+ ThinQ specifications

The LG G7+ ThinQ runs Android 8.0 Oreo, supports dual-SIM slots, and features a 6.1-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) FullView Super Bright display that supports a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm c SoC, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). The G7+ ThinQ has dual 16-megapixel primary and secondary sensors at the back. For selfies, the handset has an 8-megapixel sensor at the front along with a wide-angle, f/1.9 aperture lens.

The smartphone packs a 3000mAh battery and measures 153.2x71.9x7.9mm. In terms of connectivity, there is 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include a face recognition sensor and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.