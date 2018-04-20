LG G7 ThinQ is expected to debut on May 2. But weeks ahead of the formal launch, it has now been reported that the upcoming LG flagship will come with a dedicated Google Assistant button. This new move will bring the LG G7 ThinQ against Samsung's top-end, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ that come with a Bixby button. It was previously reported that the LG handset will come with a button to offer direct access to artificial intelligence (AI) features, including Q Lens and Q Voice.

The dedicated hardware button will be placed on the left side of the LG G7 ThinQ, while its power button will be available on the right, reports CNET, citing people familiar with the development. The smartphone is also said to include a fingerprint reader on the back, similar to what was available on the last year's LG G6.

Notably, the LG G7 ThinQ will be the first smartphone to feature a physical button for Google Assistant if the latest report comes true. It is also worth pointing out here that none of the Pixel and Nexus devices have so far debuted with dedicated Google Assistant access through a hardware key, though Google offers its native brand on those models. As mentioned above, the strategy of offering a button to provide access to a virtual assistant has so far widely been adopted by Samsung that offers a dedicated Bixby button on its range of Android devices, including the latest Galaxy S series models.

Alongside the rumoured Google Assistant button, the LG G7 ThinQ is reported to have a bunch of AI features. These features include an AI Cam that will enhance image quality by working on four different levels of optimisation. The handset is also said to have preloaded Q Lens and Q Voice. All these features are a part of the LG V30S ThinQ that the company launched at CES this year.

If we believe some ongoing rumours, the LG G7 ThinQ will come with an iPhone X-like notch design and include a dual rear camera setup with two 16-megapixel sensors. It will also offer video recording and playback with support for HDR 10. Furthermore, the handset is claimed to include an M+ LCD panel that will be "twice as bright" as the panel featured on the G6 and even "significantly more colourful".

LG is hosting an event in New York on May 2 where it is expected to launch the LG G7 ThinQ. Meanwhile, we can expect some more news and rumours about this upcoming LG phone.