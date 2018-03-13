LG Electronics is reportedly planning to launch its latest flagship smartphones, allegedly named the LG G7 and LG G7 Plus, in May this year. The company had already said, taking a break from its annual launch cycle, it would launch new smartphones as they were needed, including more variants of its popular G and V-Series of handsets. Meanwhile, a new report has made claims regarding the launch date and also suggested that the LG G7 will cost KRW 100,000 (roughly Rs. 6,000) more than its predecessor.

As per a report in ETNews, LG will unveil its latest product, the LG G7, at the end of April or early in May. According to the report, the smartphone will feature an Apple iPhone X-like notch on the OLED display. It is also said to include AI camera features like seen on the LG V30S ThinQ. Further, the LG G7 may also sport a vertically mounted 16-megapixel dual-lens rear camera along with a Quad-DAC audio system. The handset is said to pack a 3000mAh battery under the hood.

Meanwhile, other specifications listed for the upcoming LG G7 are a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and upgraded RAM and internal storage. In terms pricing, the LG G7 is said to cost a bit more than its predecessor, at least in Korea. To recall, during their launch, the LG G6+ was priced by the company at KRW 957,000 (roughly Rs. 58,300) while the LG G6 32GB storage variant was made available at KRW 819,500 (roughly Rs. 49,900).

Interestingly, the report also adds that the LG V40 may see its release timeline getting delayed and launch in November 2018 instead of than the traditional September launch window thanks to the LG G7 launch.

To recall, a report had previously shared a render based on all the speculations around the LG G7 handset. The renders showed the 2018 flagship from the front and back in various settings. Additionally, the LG G7 is said to sport a 6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1440x3120 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and 900 ppi. Other rumoured features include the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 4GB/ 6GB RAM, 64GB/ 128GB inbuilt storage, and a 3000mAh battery.