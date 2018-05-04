Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

LG G7 ThinQ Price Revealed

 
, 04 May 2018
LG G7 ThinQ Price Revealed

Highlights

  • Pricing in the UK and Netherlands has been outed
  • An exclusive LG handset might come to AT&T instead
  • Availability is slated for the end of May, early June

LG G7 ThinQ and LG G7+ ThinQ, the South Korean giant's latest flagship offerings, were launched at simultaneous events in New York and Seoul earlier this week. While availability and pricing details weren't revealed at launch, the company did announce that the range would initially arrive in South Korea followed by availability in other major markets for LG - including those in Asia, North America, Europe, and Latin America. In the latest set of revelations, the LG G7 ThinQ price details have been revealed in the UK and Netherlands. Additionally, AT&T will reportedly not bring the flagship to the US.

As per a blog post by UK mobile retailer Clove, the unlocked version of the LG G7 ThinQ will be priced in the UK at GBP 649 (roughly Rs. 58,800) including VAT and GBP 540.83 (roughly Rs. 49,000) excluding VAT. The phone will be made available in Aurora Black, Platinum Grey, and Moroccan Blue colour variants, in the 4GB/ 64GB inbuilt storage option. First stock is due in "end of May".

Separately, the phone has also been spotted on Netherlands-based mobile carrier Belsimpel's portal with delivery expected in the next four weeks. Here, the G7 ThinQ bears a price tag of EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 67,900) and is the unlocked variant with a two-year warranty. The listing provides a 31-day money back guarantee for users.

Lastly, US mobile carrier AT&T has reportedly said that it has no plans to bring the LG G7 ThinQ to the country and will instead "launch a new LG device this summer only from AT&T." As per a report by The Verge, this new handset will be exclusive to AT&T in the US. Alternatively, pre-orders for LG's latest flagship will commence on Verizon from May 24, US Cellular will start selling it from June 1, and Sprint pre-orders will begin from May 25. T-Mobile is said to bring the smartphone on its network later this spring.

As for specifications, the LG G7 ThinQ sports a 6.1-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) Super Bright display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM on the LG G7 ThinQ and 6GB of RAM on the LG G7+ ThinQ. There is 64GB of inbuilt storage on the former, and 128GB on the latter.

In terms of optics, the G7 ThinQ bears a dual rear camera setup with two 16-megapixel sensors, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle front camera. There is a 3000mAh battery under the hood.

