LG G7 ThinQ, G7+ ThinQ Launched With AI Camera and Face Recognition: Price, Specifications, Features

 
, 02 May 2018
Highlights

  • This is LG's latest flagship smartphone range
  • An extra physical button has been added to trigger virtual assistants
  • Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 is supported

LG on Wednesday announced the launch of two smartphones in latest flagship range - LG G7 ThinQ and LG G7+ ThinQ - at an event held in New York. Key highlights of the handset include Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, wireless charging support, MIL-STD 810G compliance with IP68 certification, and face recognition. In terms of audio, the LG G7 ThinQ series comes with a Boombox speaker and Hi-Fi Quad DAC. It also borrows AI camera features from the recently launched variant, the LG V30S ThinQ. As with most LG launches, the LG G7 ThinQ price will be announced locally closer to availability.

LG G7 ThinQ availability

LG G7 ThinQ will initially arrive in South Korea, followed by availability in major markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and Latin America in the coming days. The G7 ThinQ will be sold in New Platinum Grey, New Aurora Black, New Moroccan Blue, and Raspberry Rose colour variants.

LG G7 ThinQ, G7+ ThinQ specifications

Apart from RAM and storage variants, there's no other difference between the G7 ThinQ and G7+ ThinQ. The dual-SIM LG G7 ThinQ runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 6.1-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) FullView Super Bright display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and brightness of up to 1,000 nits. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM on the G7 ThinQ and 6GB RAM on the G7+ ThinQ.

lg g7 and plus thinq colours lg

LG G7 ThinQ and G7+ ThinQ colours

In the camera department, the LG G7 ThinQ features a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary Super Wide Angle sensor that has f/1.9 aperture and a 107-degree wide-angle lens, and another 16-megapixel secondary sensor that comes with f/1.6 aperture and a 71-degree lens. On the front, the handset gets an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f/1.9 aperture and 80-degree lens. There is 64GB of inbuilt storage on the G7 ThinQ and 128GB on the G7+ ThinQ. Both variants have expandable storage via microSD card (up to 2TB). A 3000mAh battery powers the internals from under the hood.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible), NFC, FM Radio, and GPS. The LG G7 ThinQ skips on a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include face recognition sensor, fingerprint sensor, add more here

Dimensions of the LG G7 ThinQ are 153.2x71.9x7.9mm and it weighs 162 grams.

LG G7 ThinQ features
As previously rumoured, the LG G7 ThinQ sports an extra physical button - under the volume control - to activate Google Assistant with one tap and Google Lens with two. Holding down the button will allow for instant conversations with Google Assistant. The phone also sports Super Far Field Voice Recognition that allows it to hear commands for Google Assistant for up to 5 metres away. LG G7 ThinQ is claimed to be the first smartphone to offer DTS:X that implements virtual 3D sound for all content.

LG G7 ThinQ

LG G7 ThinQ

Display6.10-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
