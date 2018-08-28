LG has announced two new smartphones - LG G7 One and LG G7 Fit - ahead of IFA 2018. The trade show is scheduled to start on August 31, and several technology companies have already started to introduce products that they will showcase there. LG is one of those manufacturers, and it will showcase the two handsets during the consumer electronics exhibition. The LG G7 One is a part of Google's Android One initiative, which means it is certified by Google to offer an optimised Android experience with stock Android, apart from receiving timely version updates.

The LG G7 One and LG G7 Fit are quite similar in terms of specifications, except for the processor and storage options. Notably, both the handsets have single rear camera setups, unlike the LG G7 ThinQ. Additionally, the LG G7 One and LG G7 Fit sport the same 6.1-inch QHD+ display with a notch, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, a 16-megapixel rear camera, 4GB of RAM, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, a military-grade exterior (adhering to the MIL-STD 810G standard), a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support. Notably, the company as usual has not detailed the prices of the two smartphones, which it usually does at the time of local availability, but can be expected to detail a release schedule at IFA.

LG G7 One specifications

As mentioned, the LG G7 One is based on Google's Android One programme, meaning it runs on stock Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone sports a 6.1-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision display. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, coupled with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM.

In terms of optics, the LG G7 One bears a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/1.6 aperture, 71-degree wide-angle lens, and LED flash. At the front, the smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera with 80-degree wide-angle lens and f/1.9 aperture. The smartphone is equipped with 32GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB).

Connectivity options in the LG G7 One include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, FM radio, and an 3.5mm audio jack. The company is touting the presence of 32-bit Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC and Boombox Speaker. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. In terms of dimensions, it measures 153.2x71.9x7.9mm and weighs 156 grams.

LG G7 Fit specifications

The LG G7 Fit runs Android 8.1 Oreo and sports a 6.1-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC, paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM.

When it comes to optics, the LG G7 Fit has the same 16-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, 76-degree wide-angle lens, and LED flash. It bears an 8-megapixel selfie camera with 80-degree wide-angle lens and f/1.9 aperture at the front for selfies. The smartphone comes with 32GB and 64GB inbuilt storage options, both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB).

In terms of connectivity, the LG G7 Fit offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. In terms of dimensions, it measures 153.2x71.9x7.9mm and weighs 160 grams. 32-bit Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC and Boombox Speaker are present in this model as well.