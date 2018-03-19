Unlike most flagship models that feature OLED panels, LG G7 might sport an LCD panel, according to a new report. The move is said to help the South Korean company reduce the production cost of its next-generation flagship and sustain market losses. The company skipped the MWC this year but, as per a previous report, is set to launch the LG G7 and G7 Plus sometime in May with an iPhone X-like notch. The absence of an OLED display panel from the next LG flagship may even push users towards the Samsung Galaxy S9 family that offers Super AMOLED displays or the iPhone X that debuted last year with an OLED display.

As per a report by The Korea Herald, citing market analysts, LG's decision to adopt an LCD display for the G7 will help reduce costs in the midst of sustained losses of its mobile division. While the company hasn't confirmed any rumoured information, it is reported that the flagship offering is expected to come with LG Display's newly designed MLCD+ panel that is touted to claimed 35 percent less power than a conventional LCD panel and yet boasts better brightness.

Last year, LG launched the V30 as its first OLED smartphone. That model didn't help the company much in enhancing its revenues or in shifting the customer focus from the competition. However, ahead of MWC 2018, the company brought the LG V30s ThinQ as an upgrade of the original V30 model with various artificial intelligence (AI) features to sustain its market share. The new smartphone notably sported a P-OLED display.

If we believe some ongoing rumours, LG isn't likely to be the only smartphone vendor in 2018 that has plans to continue its journey with LCD flagships. Apple also recently reported to bring a 6.1-inch LCD iPhone this year that would sit alongside a new 6.5- and 5.8-inch OLED iPhone models. All three new iPhone models are speculated to retain the notch design of the last year's iPhone X.

Recent reports claimed that the LG G7 will come with a Snapdragon 845 SoC and have upgraded RAM and more internal storage than the G6 flagship that was launched in February with up to 128GB of onboard storage option. You can also expect a vertically mounted 16-megapixel dual rear camera setup, Quad-DAC audio system, and a 3000mAh battery.