Technology News
loading

LG Folder 2 Flip Phone With SOS Key and AI Voice Service Launched: Price, Specifications

LG Folder 2 smartphone has a second 0.9-inch mono screen for notifications.

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 14 April 2020 14:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG Folder 2 Flip Phone With SOS Key and AI Voice Service Launched: Price, Specifications

LG Folder 2 has an AI Voice service button

Highlights
  • LG Folder 2 has a 2.8-inch QVGA main display
  • It is powered by a Snapdragon 210 SoC
  • It also packs 1GB RAM and 8GB of storage

LG has announced the successor to the LG Folder, aptly called the Folder 2. This new device is an Android flip phone but not the Samsung Galaxy Flip kind. Just like the LG Folder, the LG Folder 2 is a dual-screen flip smartphone with a small display on the outside and the main display inside. It also has a T9 keypad that can be used for inputs. It also has an SOS key that is positioned at the back next to the camera. The phone is targeted to senior citizens and other consumers who prefer simpler phones.

LG Folder 2 price

The LG Folder 2 is priced at KRW 198,000 (roughly Rs. 12,400) and will be available in South Korea from April 17th. LG will offer the Folder 2 in two colour options, New Platinum Grey and White. There is no word on release outside South Korea right now. It is unlikely to be released in India.

LG Folder 2 specifications

LG's new Folder 2 smartphone has a 2.8-inch QVGA screen when you flip it open. It also has a 0.9-inch mono screen on the outside that can be used for notifications. It shows notifications for text messages, calls, time battery life, and signal strength.

The LG Folder 2 is equipped with SOS Key and AI Voice Service. The SOS Key on the back lets users call a pre-registered number by pressing it three times quickly within 1.5 seconds. The phone also sends the location information by a text message.

The hotkey for AI Voice service is placed above the call button. When pressed, the AI Voice service or recording function is executed depending on the carrier. The AI Voice service recognises and replies back when a user asks questions about weather, date, time, and simple calculations. LG Folder 2 also has a data security lock function to prevent unintentional data charges.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 SoC and has 1GB of RAM. It also has 8GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 32GB via MicroSD card slot. It has a 1470mAh battery and a 2-megapixel camera. It has support for 4G, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, and GPS.

LG Folder 2

LG Folder 2

Display (Primary) 2.80-inch
Rear Camera 2-megapixel
RAM 1GB
Storage 8GB
Battery Capacity 1470mAh
Resolution 320x240 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, LG Folder 2
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Google Assistant Now Officially Supports TVs, Media Remotes, Set-Top Boxes
Aarogya Setu App Download Encouraged by PM Modi, Amid Privacy Concerns Raised by Experts

Related Stories

LG Folder 2 Flip Phone With SOS Key and AI Voice Service Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Swiggy New ‘Grocery Tab’ Launched in 125 Cities, Offers 2-Hour Delivery
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Tata Sky Broadband Introduces 1500GB FUP Cap on Unlimited Plans
  4. PM Modi Encourages Citizens to Download Aarogya Setu App
  5. Realme Smart TV Remote Control Gets Bluetooth Certification
  6. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  7. Best Zombie Pandemic Movies on Streaming in India
  8. LG Folder 2 Flip Phone With SOS Key and AI Voice Service Launched
  9. Apple Likely to Launch iPhone SE 2020 'Next Week': Report
  10. Joker Is Out Next Week on Prime Video in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Aarogya Setu App Download Encouraged by PM Modi, Amid Privacy Concerns Raised by Experts
  2. LG Folder 2 Flip Phone With SOS Key and AI Voice Service Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Assistant Now Officially Supports TVs, Media Remotes, Set-Top Boxes
  4. OnePlus 8 to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications
  5. Tata Sky Broadband Introduces 1500GB FUP Cap on Unlimited Plans: Here’s What We Know
  6. Oppo A92s Specifications Tipped, Expected to Come With Up to 12GB RAM and Dual Front Cameras
  7. Apple Shipped 2.5 Million iPhone Units in China in March Following Virus Slump: Report
  8. Google India Announces Steps to Help Combat COVID-19 Misinformation
  9. eBay's New CEO Jamie Iannone to Come From Walmart
  10. Motorola Flagship Launch Set for April 22, Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ Expected
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com