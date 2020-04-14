LG has announced the successor to the LG Folder, aptly called the Folder 2. This new device is an Android flip phone but not the Samsung Galaxy Flip kind. Just like the LG Folder, the LG Folder 2 is a dual-screen flip smartphone with a small display on the outside and the main display inside. It also has a T9 keypad that can be used for inputs. It also has an SOS key that is positioned at the back next to the camera. The phone is targeted to senior citizens and other consumers who prefer simpler phones.

LG Folder 2 price

The LG Folder 2 is priced at KRW 198,000 (roughly Rs. 12,400) and will be available in South Korea from April 17th. LG will offer the Folder 2 in two colour options, New Platinum Grey and White. There is no word on release outside South Korea right now. It is unlikely to be released in India.

LG Folder 2 specifications

LG's new Folder 2 smartphone has a 2.8-inch QVGA screen when you flip it open. It also has a 0.9-inch mono screen on the outside that can be used for notifications. It shows notifications for text messages, calls, time battery life, and signal strength.

The LG Folder 2 is equipped with SOS Key and AI Voice Service. The SOS Key on the back lets users call a pre-registered number by pressing it three times quickly within 1.5 seconds. The phone also sends the location information by a text message.

The hotkey for AI Voice service is placed above the call button. When pressed, the AI Voice service or recording function is executed depending on the carrier. The AI Voice service recognises and replies back when a user asks questions about weather, date, time, and simple calculations. LG Folder 2 also has a data security lock function to prevent unintentional data charges.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 SoC and has 1GB of RAM. It also has 8GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 32GB via MicroSD card slot. It has a 1470mAh battery and a 2-megapixel camera. It has support for 4G, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, and GPS.