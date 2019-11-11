Technology News
loading

LG Files Suit Against TCL Over Cell Phone-Related Patent

LG claims TCL infringed upon some of its feature phone and smartphone-related technologies.

By | Updated: 11 November 2019 18:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
LG Files Suit Against TCL Over Cell Phone-Related Patent

South Korean electronics maker LG Electronics Inc. said on Sunday that it has filed a patent infringement suit against Chinese electronics maker TCL in Germany to protect its cell phone-related technologies.

LG Electronics said it filed complaints against TCL in two district courts in Germany, claiming that the Chinese company had infringed upon some of its feature phone and smartphone-related technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE) technology.

The lawsuit came as TCL refused to accept LG's offer of licensing negotiations, the Korean company said, Yonhap news agency reported.

According to Strategy Analytics, TCL sold more than 15 million cellphones around the globe last year.

LG Electronics also filed complaints against American cellphone maker BLU Products in March, 2017, and French smartphone maker Wiko in June last year after they had allegedly violated its patent rights in LTE technology.

Last week, LG Electronics filed a patent infringement suit against China's Hisense in the US to protect its TV technologies.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, TCL
Twitter Leads in Child Abuse Content on Social Media: Report
Microsoft Bing Search Engine Still Serving Up Child Porn: Report
LG Files Suit Against TCL Over Cell Phone-Related Patent
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch Mercury Make Its Rare Pass Across the Sun Today
  2. WhatsApp Spotted With a New Dark Default Wallpaper
  3. Poco F2 Case Leaks, Tips a Design Similar to Redmi K20 Series
  4. Xiaomi Finally Brings an App Drawer to MIUI 11
  5. Google Maps Finally Lets Users Edit Their Public Profiles via the App
  6. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  7. YouTube Responds to New Terms That Can Ban ‘Non-Commercially Viable’ Creators
  8. OnePlus 8 Pro Leak Tips Dual Hole-Punch Display Design, Quad Cameras
  9. Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Now Getting MIUI 11 Update in India
  10. All You Need to Know About Rick and Morty Season 4
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Brings 'Alexa Home Theatre System' to Let You Stream Audio on Echo Devices Directly from Fire TV Stick, Fire TV
  2. Free Internet Access a Basic Human Right, Cry Researchers
  3. ColorOS 7 Set to Launch in India on November 26
  4. 'ATFuzzer' Android Baseband Security Threat Exploits Malicious Bluetooth, USB Accessories: Researchers
  5. Realme X2 Pro India Launch Event Tickets Bundle a Discount and Assured Goodies Worth Rs. 2,100
  6. Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo U10, Vivo Y15, Vivo Y12 Get Discounts in India; Vivo Z1x Gets 4GB RAM Variant
  7. Microsoft Bing Search Engine Still Serving Up Child Porn: Report
  8. LG Files Suit Against TCL Over Cell Phone-Related Patent
  9. Twitter Leads in Child Abuse Content on Social Media: Report
  10. NASA's NICER Telescope on ISS Captures Record-Setting X-Ray Burst
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.