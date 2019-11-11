LG Files Suit Against TCL Over Cell Phone-Related Patent

South Korean electronics maker LG Electronics Inc. said on Sunday that it has filed a patent infringement suit against Chinese electronics maker TCL in Germany to protect its cell phone-related technologies.

LG Electronics said it filed complaints against TCL in two district courts in Germany, claiming that the Chinese company had infringed upon some of its feature phone and smartphone-related technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE) technology.

The lawsuit came as TCL refused to accept LG's offer of licensing negotiations, the Korean company said, Yonhap news agency reported.

According to Strategy Analytics, TCL sold more than 15 million cellphones around the globe last year.

LG Electronics also filed complaints against American cellphone maker BLU Products in March, 2017, and French smartphone maker Wiko in June last year after they had allegedly violated its patent rights in LTE technology.

Last week, LG Electronics filed a patent infringement suit against China's Hisense in the US to protect its TV technologies.