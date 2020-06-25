Technology News
loading

LG Electronics Victim of Maze Ransomware Attack, Source Code Stolen: Report

LG Electronics’ Python code seems to have been stolen and the hackers claim a total of 40GB of data has been stolen.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 June 2020 17:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG Electronics Victim of Maze Ransomware Attack, Source Code Stolen: Report

Photo Credit: BleepingComputer

Firmware developed by LG for AT&T may have been stolen

Highlights
  • LG Electronics hit by a Maze ransomware attack
  • Demands and how the attack took place are unclear
  • LG Electronics internal Python code was shared by hackers

LG Electronics has been reportedly hit by a Maze ransomware attack. The report states that Maze ransomware operators claim to have breached and locked LG Electronics' network. The hackers claim they have stolen proprietary information for projects that involve big US companies and one of them seems to be AT&T. As of now, it is unclear how the Maze ransomware operators hacked into LG's network and what their demands are. The attackers have shared some screenshots of stolen data from a Python code repository.

Maze ransomware was first discovered in 2019. The goal of this ransomware, according to McAfee's blog, is to encrypt files on a system blocking access to them and releasing this block when the ransom has been paid or the demands have been met. Its operators can also send the data back to the hackers who can then release the data to the public, or sell it if the ransom is not paid.

As per the report by Bleeping Computer, LG Electronics seems to have been attacked by Maze ransomware. The attackers posted a few screenshots of the data they stole, stating that they were able to steal 40GB of Python code that LG developed for large companies in the US. One of the screenshots shared by the hackers shows a split archive for a .KDZ file which is said to be the official stock firmware code from LG, as per the report. The attack seems to have taken place on or before June 22 as that is when the hackers put out a press release stating that they will soon reveal how LG company's source code was stolen that belonged to “one very big telecommunications company, working worldwide”.

This telecommunication company they are referring to could be AT&T, an American multinational conglomerate holding company and one of the world's largest telecommunication companies. The Maze ransomware operators shared three screenshots on their website, one of which shows several files with “xxx_00_ATT_US_OP_xxx” name. This suggests that the firmware was developed for AT&T. The report also states that 41 LG phones and four tablets are listed on AT&T's support page.

It is unclear how the Maze ransomware operators got access to the data and what their demands are. Gadgets 360 has reached out to LG for clarity and will update this space as and when we get a response.

 

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG Electronics, Maze ransomware, AT T
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo F7 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 With June 2020 Security Patch in India
SoftBank's Son Leaves Alibaba Board Following Ma's Departure

Related Stories

LG Electronics Victim of Maze Ransomware Attack, Source Code Stolen: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch the Trailer for Rasbhari, Now Streaming on Prime Video
  2. OnePlus Nord Moniker Seems to Have Received Official Confirmation
  3. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom With 120Hz Display Launched in India
  4. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  5. WhatsApp Messenger Starts Testing Animated Stickers on Android, iPhone
  6. Motorola One Fusion+ vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Comparison : Which to buy?
  7. Realme Buds Q TWS Earbuds With 10mm Dynamic Driver Launched in India
  8. LG’s New True Wireless Earphones Disinfect Themselves in the Case
  9. OnePlus Set to Launch Its ‘Affordable’ Phone First in India, Europe in July
  10. Disney+ Hotstar Picks Up Sushant Singh Rajput’s Final Movie, Dil Bechara
#Latest Stories
  1. SoftBank's Son Leaves Alibaba Board Following Ma's Departure
  2. LG Electronics Victim of Maze Ransomware Attack, Source Code Stolen: Report
  3. Oppo F7 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 With June 2020 Security Patch in India
  4. Tencent Expands Video Streaming in Asia With Iflix Acquisition
  5. TRAI Channel Selector App Launched to Help Easily Modify DTH/ Cable Subscription
  6. Ningmei CR100 Mini PC With Intel J4105 Processor, 8GB RAM Launched
  7. Scientists Discover a New Planet Hidden in a Debris Disk of a Young Star
  8. Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Final Movie Out in July on Disney+ Hotstar
  9. PUBG Mobile to Soon Get a New Exclusive Map Called Livik, Currently Playable in Beta Version
  10. Delhi Police’s Digital 'ZIPNET' Infrastructure Flaw Put Everyone’s Safety at Risk: Security Researcher
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com