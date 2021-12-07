Technology News
LG Developer Website Shutting Down on December 31, Bootloader Unlock Key to Be Inaccessible

LG says personal information collected to provide services will be deleted.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 7 December 2021 13:55 IST
Photo Credit: LG

LG promised to provide three Android OS update to a few models

Highlights
  • Bootloader unlock key is needed to root a smartphone
  • LG will stop receiving updates in future
  • Customers can install custom ROMs in their LG phones

LG has announced that it is shutting down its Developer Website on December 31. The South Korean company says that information on the website and the option of issuing the bootloader unlock key will not be available after the service is terminated. The company announced in April that it will wind down its mobile division in order to focus on growth areas including electric vehicle components, connected devices, and smart homes. LG also promised that it will provide three iterations of Android operating system updates for its premium smartphones.

As per an announcement on the website itself, personal information collected to provide services and issuing the bootloader unlock key will not be available post December 31. “However, we store personal information for a fixed period of time if required by relevant laws and regulations,” LG said in the notice.

Bootloader unlock keys are needed to root/ unlock a smartphone and install custom ROMs. In this case, the bootloader unlock key which LG provides to root LG phones and install custom ROMs will not be available. They key is essential for those people who wish to keep their LG phones for a longer duration because the phones will stop receiving updates in the future.

After exiting the mobile business by pulling the plug on its loss-making mobile division, LG said that it will provide three Android operating system updates for its premium smartphones that released in 2019. These phones include the LG G-series smartphones, LG V-series, LG Velvet, and the most recent LG Wing. Handsets belonging to the LG K-series will receive two OS updates as they were launched in 2020.

Moreover, LG also announced that it will be rolling out Android 12 OS update to select phones despite its exit from the smartphone business. It also said that the rollout will depend on Google's distribution schedule and the performance of individual models running the new software during testing. The South Korean company hasn't said which phones will get the update.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
LG Velvet

LG Velvet

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Clean software
  • Decent cameras
  • Dual-screen functionality if you buy the accessory
  • Bad
  • Dated processor
  • Slow charging
Read detailed LG Velvet review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
LG Wing

LG Wing

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good cameras
  • Unique swiveling display
  • Clean software
  • Bad
  • Slow charging
  • Big and bulky
Read detailed LG Wing review
Display (Primary) 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG Developer Website, LG
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
