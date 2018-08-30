NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • LG Candy With, Interchangeable Back Covers Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features

LG Candy With, Interchangeable Back Covers Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features

, 30 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
LG Candy With, Interchangeable Back Covers Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features

LG Candy will be available in Silver, Blue, Gold colour options.

Highlights

  • LG Candy is priced in India at Rs. 6,699
  • The smartphone will be available from September 1
  • It runs on Android Nougat, and is available in three colours

LG India on Thursday launched a budget smartphone in the Indian market. The LG Candy is priced aggressively, and its USP is said to be its changeable back cover. The smartphone is available in varied colour options, and some key highlights include Android Nougat out of the box, and camera-related features. Just a few days ago, LG launched the LG Q7 in India for Rs. 15,990. Main features of the Q7 include IP68 water and dust resistance rating, MIL-STD 810G certification, a full-HD+ display, a USB Type-C port, and face unlock capabilities.

LG Candy price in India, availability

LG Candy price in India is set at Rs. 6,699, and the smartphone will be available starting September 1. It has been made available in Silver, Blue, and Gold colour options, and the back covers, as mentioned, are interchangeable. The smartphone has considerable bezel on the top and bottom of the display, and the camera at the back sports a single rear camera setup.

LG Candy specifications

Coming to the specifications, the LG Candy runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat, and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) On-Cell Touch display with 294ppi pixel density. It is powered by an unnamed 1.3GHz quad-core processor paired with 2GB RAM. Internal storage is at 16GB, expandable further using a microSD card slot (up to 32GB).

The LG Candy sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with 'Flash Jump Shot' feature that captures a picture every three seconds (up to 20 photos) and stitches the images together into a fun GIF for easy sharing. The Boomerang-like feature can be used both with the front or rear camera. Furthermore, it sports a 5-megapixel front camera with features like Auto Shot, Gesture Shot, Flash for Selfie and Quick Share. It is said to come with a low-light photography function as well.

The LG Candy packs a removable 2,500mAh battery, dimensions measure at 146.3x73.2x8.2mm, and it weighs 152 grams. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, USB 2.0 Type C port, LTE support, and FM Radio.

Advait Vaidya, LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company said in a statement, "LG Candy smartphone is focused on delivering even more value to consumers looking for the right device that fits their lifestyle and needs. We're confident to capture the hearts and minds of consumers in the fast-moving market with our Candy smartphone, its beautiful covers, camera technology and other convenient features."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

LG Candy

LG Candy

Display5.00-inch
Processor1.3GHz quad-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1280 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 7.1.2 Nougat
Storage16GB
Rear Camera8-megapixel
Battery Capacity2500mAh
Further reading: LG
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, and Redmi 6A India Launch Set for September 5
Xbox One X Fallout 76 Bundle, Xbox Elite Controller Announced in White
LG Candy With, Interchangeable Back Covers Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 6.1 Plus Review
  2. Vodafone's New Rs. 597 Recharge With Unlimited Calls Takes on Jio, Airtel
  3. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Which One's Best Suited to Your Needs?
  4. Realme 2 vs Redmi Note 5 vs Oppo A3s vs Honor 7C
  5. Nokia 6.1 Plus to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  6. Vivo V11 Pro Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of September 6 Launch
  7. Dell Launches New 2-in-1 Laptops, Inspiron Chromebook at IFA 2018
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A India Launch Set for September 5
  10. Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi 5A Flash Sales in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.