LG India on Thursday launched a budget smartphone in the Indian market. The LG Candy is priced aggressively, and its USP is said to be its changeable back cover. The smartphone is available in varied colour options, and some key highlights include Android Nougat out of the box, and camera-related features. Just a few days ago, LG launched the LG Q7 in India for Rs. 15,990. Main features of the Q7 include IP68 water and dust resistance rating, MIL-STD 810G certification, a full-HD+ display, a USB Type-C port, and face unlock capabilities.

LG Candy price in India, availability

LG Candy price in India is set at Rs. 6,699, and the smartphone will be available starting September 1. It has been made available in Silver, Blue, and Gold colour options, and the back covers, as mentioned, are interchangeable. The smartphone has considerable bezel on the top and bottom of the display, and the camera at the back sports a single rear camera setup.

LG Candy specifications

Coming to the specifications, the LG Candy runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat, and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) On-Cell Touch display with 294ppi pixel density. It is powered by an unnamed 1.3GHz quad-core processor paired with 2GB RAM. Internal storage is at 16GB, expandable further using a microSD card slot (up to 32GB).

The LG Candy sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with 'Flash Jump Shot' feature that captures a picture every three seconds (up to 20 photos) and stitches the images together into a fun GIF for easy sharing. The Boomerang-like feature can be used both with the front or rear camera. Furthermore, it sports a 5-megapixel front camera with features like Auto Shot, Gesture Shot, Flash for Selfie and Quick Share. It is said to come with a low-light photography function as well.

The LG Candy packs a removable 2,500mAh battery, dimensions measure at 146.3x73.2x8.2mm, and it weighs 152 grams. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, USB 2.0 Type C port, LTE support, and FM Radio.

Advait Vaidya, LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company said in a statement, "LG Candy smartphone is focused on delivering even more value to consumers looking for the right device that fits their lifestyle and needs. We're confident to capture the hearts and minds of consumers in the fast-moving market with our Candy smartphone, its beautiful covers, camera technology and other convenient features."