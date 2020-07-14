LG Aristo 5 is the company's latest entry in its budget segment. The phone comes with entry-level specifications and a price tag to match. It is powered by an octa-core processor and has a relatively smaller display compared to phones coming out nowadays. The LG Aristo 5 has thick bezels on all sides and comes in a single RAM and storage configuration. There is only one colour option, and LG says the phone can deliver 10 hours of talk time.

LG Aristo 5 price

The LG Aristo 5 is priced at $150 (roughly Rs. 11,300) for the sole 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The phone comes in a silver colour option and is available for purchase in the US through T-Mobile at full price as well as with a 24-month contract.

As of now, there is no information on international availability for the LG Aristo 5.

LG Aristo 5 specifications

The phone runs Android 10 and features a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) FullVision display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek MT6762 and comes with 2GB of RAM. In terms of optics, there are two cameras on the back and one on the front. The rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel PDAF sensor that is accompanied by a 5-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens. For selfies, there is 5-megapixel camera housed in a notch.

The LG Aristo 5 comes with 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB). For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, and a Micro-USB port for charging. It comes with a 3,000mAh battery that LG claims gives up to 10 hours of talk time. The LG Aristo 5 measures 147.82x71.12x8.63mm and weighs 146 grams.

