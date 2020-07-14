Technology News
loading

LG Aristo 5 With Octa-Core Processor, Dual-Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

LG Aristo 5 has a notch for the selfie camera on the 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) display.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 July 2020 11:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG Aristo 5 With Octa-Core Processor, Dual-Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

LG Aristo 5 comes with dual-rear cameras

Highlights
  • LG Aristo 5 has been unveiled globally
  • It comes with entry-level specifications
  • There is no information on international availability for the LG Aristo 5

LG Aristo 5 is the company's latest entry in its budget segment. The phone comes with entry-level specifications and a price tag to match. It is powered by an octa-core processor and has a relatively smaller display compared to phones coming out nowadays. The LG Aristo 5 has thick bezels on all sides and comes in a single RAM and storage configuration. There is only one colour option, and LG says the phone can deliver 10 hours of talk time.

LG Aristo 5 price

The LG Aristo 5 is priced at $150 (roughly Rs. 11,300) for the sole 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The phone comes in a silver colour option and is available for purchase in the US through T-Mobile at full price as well as with a 24-month contract.

As of now, there is no information on international availability for the LG Aristo 5.

LG Aristo 5 specifications

The phone runs Android 10 and features a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) FullVision display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek MT6762 and comes with 2GB of RAM. In terms of optics, there are two cameras on the back and one on the front. The rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel PDAF sensor that is accompanied by a 5-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens. For selfies, there is 5-megapixel camera housed in a notch.

The LG Aristo 5 comes with 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB). For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, and a Micro-USB port for charging. It comes with a 3,000mAh battery that LG claims gives up to 10 hours of talk time. The LG Aristo 5 measures 147.82x71.12x8.63mm and weighs 146 grams.

 

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

LG Aristo 5

LG Aristo 5

Display 5.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762)
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, LG Aristo 5, LG Aristo 5 price, LG Aristo 5 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Airtel BlueJeans Debuts as Airtel’s Answer to JioMeet and Zoom, Offers Enterprise-Grade Security
Humanity on Mars? Technically Possible, but No Voyage on Horizon

Related Stories

LG Aristo 5 With Octa-Core Processor, Dual-Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  3. Redmi Note 8 Receives Another Price Hike in India
  4. Airtel BlueJeans Debuts as Airtel’s Answer to JioMeet and Zoom
  5. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Launching in India on July 16
  6. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Have Second 105-Degree Selfie Camera
  7. Redmi Note 9 Set to Launch in India on July 20, Xiaomi Reveals
  8. Don't Download TikTok From a WhatsApp Link — It Could Be Fake!
  9. LG Aristo 5 Comes With a 3,000mAh Battery and Octa-Core CPU
  10. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones to Launch on July 21
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit Bip S Lite Smartwatch With 40-Day Battery Life Launching in India on July 29
  2. Google in Talks to Invest $4 Billion in Reliance Jio Platforms: Report
  3. Moto G9 Plus Priced Tipped by Spanish Online Retail Site Listing
  4. Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank With Support for Multiple Fast Charging Solutions Launched
  5. Amazon Dash Cart Unveiled, a Smart Shopping Cart That Knows What You're Buying
  6. Nokia Launches Software Upgrade for Telcos to Move From 4G to 5G
  7. Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor Launched by Xiaomi in India, Now Up for Crowdfunding
  8. UAE Postpones Mars Mission Due to Weather at Japan Launch Site
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite Alleged Geekbench Listing Tips Snapdragon 865 SoC, 6GB RAM
  10. Oppo A12s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 4,230mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com