  LG Promises 3 Android Operating System Updates for Premium Smartphones Despite Exiting Phone Business

LG Promises 3 Android Operating System Updates for Premium Smartphones Despite Exiting Phone Business

LG Wing, LG Velvet, LG V-series, and LG G-series phones launched in 2019 and later will get three Android operating system updates.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 April 2021 12:37 IST
LG Wing launched with Android 10 in September 2020

LG Wing launched with Android 10 in September 2020

Highlights
  • LG will terminate its mobile business by July 31
  • It will still support select phones
  • LG said some phones from 2020 will still get 2 iterations of OS updates

LG has announced it will deliver three iterations of Android operating system updates for its premium smartphones from the year of purchase. The company recently made it official that it will be exiting the smartphone industry by the end of July but is still promising support for its current user base. These premium LG phones that will receive three iterations of Android operating system are the ones that were released after 2019. However, there is a caveat that some phones that launched in 2020 will still be on the two-OS update cycle.

In the past, LG has not been the best at releasing Android updates for its phones. Now, LG announced that it will release three Android operating system updates for its premium phones that released in 2019 and later, from the year of purchase. These phones include the LG G-series smartphones, LG V-series, LG Velvet, and the most recent LG Wing. Phones such as the LG Stylo and LG K-series that launched in 2020 will receive two OS updates.

Earlier this week, LG announced that it will wind down its non-profitable mobile division by July 31. The company suffered losses for nearly six years that totalled $4.5 billion (roughly Rs. 33,010 crore). LG said exiting this incredibly competitive mobile phone sector will allow the company to further grow its electric vehicle components, connected devices, smart homes, robotics, artificial intelligence, and other verticals.

LG also stated that it will keep manufacturing phones through the second quarter “to meet contractual obligations to carriers and partners.” This means customers can still purchase eligible LG phones and rest assured that they will receive three Android iterations.

Interestingly, an alleged live image of the rumoured LG V70 rollable phone surfaced online hours after the company made its exit announcement. The phone that has been tipped to have bezels on three sides and the display curving over the fourth side will most likely not see the light of day.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

LG Velvet

LG Velvet

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Clean software
  • Decent cameras
  • Dual-screen functionality if you buy the accessory
  • Bad
  • Dated processor
  • Slow charging
Read detailed LG Velvet review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
LG Wing

LG Wing

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good cameras
  • Unique swiveling display
  • Clean software
  • Bad
  • Slow charging
  • Big and bulky
Read detailed LG Wing review
Display (Primary) 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Further reading: LG, LG Wing, LG Velvet, LG Android update
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
LOFAR Radio Telescope Reveals Thousands of Star-Forming Galaxies in Early Universe

