LG has announced it will deliver three iterations of Android operating system updates for its premium smartphones from the year of purchase. The company recently made it official that it will be exiting the smartphone industry by the end of July but is still promising support for its current user base. These premium LG phones that will receive three iterations of Android operating system are the ones that were released after 2019. However, there is a caveat that some phones that launched in 2020 will still be on the two-OS update cycle.

In the past, LG has not been the best at releasing Android updates for its phones. Now, LG announced that it will release three Android operating system updates for its premium phones that released in 2019 and later, from the year of purchase. These phones include the LG G-series smartphones, LG V-series, LG Velvet, and the most recent LG Wing. Phones such as the LG Stylo and LG K-series that launched in 2020 will receive two OS updates.

Earlier this week, LG announced that it will wind down its non-profitable mobile division by July 31. The company suffered losses for nearly six years that totalled $4.5 billion (roughly Rs. 33,010 crore). LG said exiting this incredibly competitive mobile phone sector will allow the company to further grow its electric vehicle components, connected devices, smart homes, robotics, artificial intelligence, and other verticals.

LG also stated that it will keep manufacturing phones through the second quarter “to meet contractual obligations to carriers and partners.” This means customers can still purchase eligible LG phones and rest assured that they will receive three Android iterations.

Interestingly, an alleged live image of the rumoured LG V70 rollable phone surfaced online hours after the company made its exit announcement. The phone that has been tipped to have bezels on three sides and the display curving over the fourth side will most likely not see the light of day.

