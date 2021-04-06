Technology News
LG Will Roll Out Android 12 for Some Phones Despite Exiting Phone Business

LG recently announced its decision to withdraw from the smartphones business after recurring losses over the years.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 April 2021 16:40 IST
Android 12 rollout for select LG phones will depend on Google’s distribution schedule

  • LG logged nearly six years of losses in the smartphones business
  • Counterpoint says LG shipped 23 million phones last year
  • Despite exiting the phone business, LG to update some of its phones

LG will be rolling out Android 11 updates for eligible models and is also working on introducing Android 12 to select phones despite its exit from the smartphone business, according an FAQ page on its website. LG announced complete closure of its smartphone business on Monday, but people who own LG phones will not be left without support right away. While the company says that it is working on bringing the next big software update for a few of its phones, their rollout will depend on Google's distribution schedule and the performance of individual models running the new software during testing. The company has not revealed which models will be getting the update.

An FAQ page on LG's South Korean site suggests that the company will continue to roll out Android 11 update for eligible phones and it is also planning to roll out Android 12 for some handsets. But LG says the Android 12 OS rollout plans will vary for different markets.

As mentioned, these upgrade plans may be adjusted keeping in mind Google's distribution schedule and the performance of the selected phones while testing the new Android 12 software. This means that while LG is looking to roll out Android 12 to selected handsets in the future, it may scrap the plan altogether if there are problems during the testing phase.

LG announced the decision to withdraw from the smartphone business just a day ago after years of recurring losses. The mobile division at LG has logged nearly six years of losses totalling some $4.5 billion (roughly Rs. 33,010 crore). Moving forward, the company looks to focus on growth areas such as electric vehicle components, connected devices, and smart homes.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tasneem Akolawala
Samsung Galaxy A31 Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,000, Galaxy A32 Gets Exchange Discount Offer

