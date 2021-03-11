LG has shared a timeline for the rollout of Android 11 to some of its phones in the European market. Till now, only a couple of LG phones have received Android 11 including the LG Velvet 5G in South Korea. Now, it looks like the company will be pushing the update to some of its other smartphones including the LG G8X, LG Wing, LG K52, LG K42, and more for users in the European market. While other regions can be expected to get updates in roughly the same timeframe, there is no information at this point of exactly when that will be.

As per a post on the company's Germany website, Android 11 is currently being tested on several smartphones including the LG Velvet's 5G and 4G models, LG G8X ThinQ, LG G8S ThinQ, LG Wing, LG K52, and LG K42. The LG Velvet 5G will be the first to receive the update by April 2021. The South Korean version of the LG Velvet 5G was reportedly updated to Android 11 at the beginning of February.

The LG G8X ThinQ is schedule to receive Android 11 update by Q2 2021 so sometime before June ends. The LG Velvet 4G and LG G8S ThinQ will be updated by Q3 2021 so before the end of September. Lastly, LG Wing, LG K52, and LG K42 will get the update by Q4 2021 so by the end of the year.

LG hasn't been the best at pushing out updates to its phones and while the LG Wing, LG K42, LG K52 and the Velvet phones are relatively new, the LG G8S ThinQ launched in February 2019 and the LG G8X ThinQ launched in September 2019. The LG G8X ThinQ was updated to Android 10 in September last year with the LG G8S ThinQ updated in October.

The company launched the LG W41 series of smartphones in February this year and they came with Android 10 with no information on being updated to Android 11.

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.