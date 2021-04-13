LG has shared a list of smartphones that will receive Android 11, Android 12, and Android 13 OS updates in the future. LG recently announced that it will be shutting down its mobile business by July this year, but the company has said that it will clear its inventory and continue to support its current smartphones with OS and security updates. The list of smartphones that are eligible for future updates have appeared on company's official South Korea and Germany websites.

LG announced last week that it will shut down its loss-making mobile division by July 31, which makes it the first major smartphone brand to withdraw from the market due to losses during the pandemic. The company has said that its arsenal of smartphones will continue to be supported with OS and security updates and has promised three Android OS updates for its premium smartphone models.

LG's South Korea and Germany websites have now shared a list of smartphone models that will receive Android 11, Android 12, and Android 13 updates, but there are no release dates for the same.

The list of smartphones that will receive Android 11 as per the South Korea and Germany websites include:

LG Velvet 5G has already received stable Android 11 update. The LG G8X is expected to get Android 11 by Q3 this year, while the rest of the phones listed on the German website are expected to get the update by Q4 this year.

LG phones to receive Android 12 as per the South Korea website include:

LG Wing

LG Velvet

LG Velvet LTE

LG V50S

LG V50

LG G8

LG Q31

LG Q52

LG Q92

LG phones to receive Android 13 as per the South Korea website include:

LG Velvet

LG Velvet LTE

LG Wing

Last week, LG said that it will keep manufacturing phones through the second quarter “to meet contractual obligations to carriers and partners”. This means customers can still purchase eligible LG phones and receive three Android iterations. LG Wing recently received a massive price cut in India.

