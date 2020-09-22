Technology News

LG G8X ThinQ Receiving Android 10 Update With LG UX 9.0 in India, Update Timeline Revealed for Other LG Phones

Android 10 with LG UX 9.0 boasts of features such as Night Mode, Digital Wellbeing, and Pop-Up Windows.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 22 September 2020 12:15 IST
LG G8X ThinQ has started receiving the update and the timelines for other phones have also been announced

Highlights
  • LG rolling out Android 10-based LG UX 9.0 in India
  • LG G8X ThinQ has started receiving the update
  • The update includes features such as Night Mode and Digital Wellbeing

LG has begun rolling out Android 10 with LG UX 9.0 for its smartphones in India. LG G8X ThinQ has started receiving the update and the timelines for other LG phones have also been announced. Android 10-based LG UX 9.0 offers several new features such as Night Mode, Digital Wellbeing, Pop-Up Windows, and a less cluttered screen. The update is being rolled out at a time when other companies are releasing Android 11 for their users.

LG G8X ThinQ Android 10 update will roll out over-the-air (OTA) like other Android updates and the owners of the phone will automatically be notified about it. There is no word on the update size right now but it is likely to be in gigabytes.

Android 10-based LG UX 9.0 will be rolled out to LG G7 ThinQ on September 25, while LG V40 ThinQ will receive the update on October 5. LG G8s ThinQ smartphones will receive the same on October 7, as announced by the company.

The Android 10 update will let LG users easily switch to Dark theme in order to save battery and view apps comfortably in low-lit environments. The Digital Wellbeing feature will let users monitor how much time they spend on the device. The update will also allow LG users to view selected apps in pop-up windows, allowing seamless multi-tasking. The update will also make way for a less cluttered screen, with bold fonts and an intuitive layout.

In other LG-related news, the company unveiled the unique dual-display LG Wing last week. The phone, launched under LG's Explorer Project, comes with two distinct displays - one of which is a swivel screen that rotates clockwise in 90 degrees. LG has provided various software tweaks to support the unique form factor and provide an enhanced multitasking experience. While it's great to see the company come up with unconventional phones that boast of innovative designs, ensuring that users are up to date with the latest updates is also essential.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: LG, Android 10, LG UX 9.0, LG G8X ThinQ, LG G7 ThinQ, LG G8s ThinQ
Asus ROG Phone 3 Gets New Bypass Charging Feature, Helps Maintain Battery Health While Gaming

