Technology News
loading

LG Announces Android 10 Update Rollout Timeline, V50 ThinQ to Receive It in February

LG will release Android 10 update for nine phones, apart from LG G8 ThinQ.

By | Updated: 28 January 2020 11:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG Announces Android 10 Update Rollout Timeline, V50 ThinQ to Receive It in February

LG V50 ThinQ and LG G8X ThinQ will be among the first LG phones to get the Android 10 update

Highlights
  • LG has already released Android 10 to LG G8 ThinQ in some markets
  • Some of LG phones will get Android 10 in Q4 2020
  • LG will include UX 9.0 with Android 10

LG hasn't had the best track record for updating its smartphones to newer Android versions and that doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon. While other smartphone makers have rolled out Android 10 update for a number of their phones, LG has just now revealed the detailed time frame of the Android 10 rollout for its smartphones. Having said that, LG has already released the Android 10 update for its G8 ThinQ smartphone in some markets.

According to an official note shared by LG Italy, the South Korean tech giant will be releasing Android 10 update for LG V40 ThinQ, LG V50 ThinQ, LG G8X ThinQ, LG G8s ThinQ, LG G7 ThinQ, LG K50S, LG K40S, LG Q60, and LG K50. The company noted that the upcoming Android 10 update for these phones will include LG UX 9.0 that is already available on the company's LG G8X smartphone.

LG Italy revealed that LG V50 ThinQ will be the first among the listed smartphones to get Android 10 update in early-February, followed by LG G8X ThinQ in Q2. LG G7 ThinQ, LG G8s ThinQ, and LG V40 ThinQ will get Android 10 update in Q3, whereas the update will land on LG K50S, LG K40S, LG K50, and LG Q60 in Q4 of this year.

Notably, this time frame is coming from the company's Italy unit, so it might or might not be valid globally but still it gives some idea of when we can expect these updates.

To recall, the final version of Android 10 was released in September last year and comes with a number of new features, including dark theme, enhanced privacy controls, focus mode, enhanced notifications, smart reply, gesture navigation, and more. In addition to these features, LG will also include its own tweaks and features.

LG G8s ThinQ

LG G8s ThinQ

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent cameras
  • Solidly built
  • Good overall performance
  • Bad
  • Dated looks and features
  • Massive software bloat
  • Just average battery life
  • Overpriced
Read detailed LG G8s ThinQ review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3550mAh
OS Android 9.0
Resolution 1080x2248 pixels
LG V40 ThinQ

LG V40 ThinQ

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design and build quality
  • Good, versatile cameras
  • Large and vivid display
  • Feature-rich OS
  • Very good audio with headphones
  • Bad
  • Older Android version
  • Lacks proper stereo speakers
  • Heats quickly under stress
  • Minor camera quirks
Read detailed LG V40 ThinQ review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 8.1
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, Android 10, LG V50 ThinQ, LG V40 ThinQ, LG G7 ThinQ, LG G8X ThinQ, LG G8s ThinQ, LG K50S, LG K40S, LG Q60, LG K50
Gaurav Shukla Part of Gadgets 360 news team, Gaurav handles a multitude of responsibilities from covering the latest happenings in the world of science and technology to editing and assigning news stories. In another life, he used to be a technology blogger, writing about Android and its massive ecosystem. Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big Person of Interest fan though. More
TikTok, DSCI Partner to Launch Quiz to Spread Awareness on Online Privacy

Related Stories

LG Announces Android 10 Update Rollout Timeline, V50 ThinQ to Receive It in February
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X2 Set to Launch in India on February 4
  2. Realme Seems to Have 2 New Phones in the Pipeline
  3. Avast Reportedly Collected and Sold Users' Web Browsing Data
  4. Samsung Galaxy A51 to Launch in India on January 29: All You Need to Know
  5. LG Reveals Android 10 Update Rollout Timeline, Some Phones to Get It in Q4
  6. OnePlus Reveals Camera Features Coming to Its Future Phones
  7. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  8. iOS 14 Rumoured to Support on All iPhone models that Supported iOS 13
  9. This Stretchable Battery Can Safely Power Wearables
  10. Samsung Galaxy A41 Battery Details Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Details Plans to Upgrade Camera Experience, Reveals Features Coming to Future Phones
  2. LG Announces Android 10 Update Rollout Timeline, V50 ThinQ to Receive It in February
  3. TikTok, DSCI Partner to Launch Quiz to Spread Awareness on Online Privacy
  4. Samsung Galaxy A41 Battery Appears on Certification Site, Said to Be of 3,500mAh Capacity
  5. Jio Largest Telco in Terms of Revenue, Customer Base: India Ratings
  6. NASA Seeks Mission Leader for Mars Sample Return Programme
  7. Twitter Says Several NFL Teams' Accounts Hacked
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Tipped to Go on Sale March 6, Galaxy Z Flip Price Rumoured to Be $1,400
  9. Avast Collected and Sold Users' Web Browsing Data to Google, Microsoft, and More: Reports
  10. UK Faces Crucial Choice on Huawei With Global Implications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.