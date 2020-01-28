LG hasn't had the best track record for updating its smartphones to newer Android versions and that doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon. While other smartphone makers have rolled out Android 10 update for a number of their phones, LG has just now revealed the detailed time frame of the Android 10 rollout for its smartphones. Having said that, LG has already released the Android 10 update for its G8 ThinQ smartphone in some markets.

According to an official note shared by LG Italy, the South Korean tech giant will be releasing Android 10 update for LG V40 ThinQ, LG V50 ThinQ, LG G8X ThinQ, LG G8s ThinQ, LG G7 ThinQ, LG K50S, LG K40S, LG Q60, and LG K50. The company noted that the upcoming Android 10 update for these phones will include LG UX 9.0 that is already available on the company's LG G8X smartphone.

LG Italy revealed that LG V50 ThinQ will be the first among the listed smartphones to get Android 10 update in early-February, followed by LG G8X ThinQ in Q2. LG G7 ThinQ, LG G8s ThinQ, and LG V40 ThinQ will get Android 10 update in Q3, whereas the update will land on LG K50S, LG K40S, LG K50, and LG Q60 in Q4 of this year.

Notably, this time frame is coming from the company's Italy unit, so it might or might not be valid globally but still it gives some idea of when we can expect these updates.

To recall, the final version of Android 10 was released in September last year and comes with a number of new features, including dark theme, enhanced privacy controls, focus mode, enhanced notifications, smart reply, gesture navigation, and more. In addition to these features, LG will also include its own tweaks and features.