LG Electronics will be reportedly getting rid of the ‘G' moniker for its flagship phones. This means there will not be an LG G9 ThinQ as previously believed. According to a report, this move by LG is aimed at innovating on its brand and design. It comes a year after Yeon-Mo Lee became the Vice President of LG Electronics. The company is also reportedly working on a new ‘chocolate cellphone'. The original chocolate phone by LG, the VX8500, came out back in 2006.

According to the South Korean publication Naver, an official from the telecommunications industry sated that the company will be abandoning the ‘G' brand and introduce a new brand. What that new brand might be, is unclear. It also stated that the company will be launching its first smartphone for 2020, which might be the LG G9 ThinQ, in the first half.

The report goes on to state that the officials who attended the company's product briefing said that LG's upcoming smartphone reminded them of the chocolate phone that released 15 years ago. The original chocolate phone was a slider with a keypad and came out in 2006.

Previously, the upcoming LG G9 or LG G9 ThinQ was leaked in a case render. More recently, the LG G9 ThinQ was tipped to come with a Snapdragon 765G SoC and a 4,000mAh battery, as also stated by Naver. The new chipset is expected to have premium performance for an affordable price. It also supports 5G. The South Korean publication states some of the expected specifications of the LG G9 ThinQ like a screen size between 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch and a quad rear camera setup. The primary camera is expected to be a 48-megapixel shooter.

The ‘G' series by LG started with the LG Optimus G back in 2012 and has seen consistent smartphone launches till last year. Not just smartphones, LG uses the ‘G' moniker for smartwatches and tablets as well but, it is currently unclear if the decision to remove ‘G' has been made only for smartphones or for the other products as well.