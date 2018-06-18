Chinese phone maker Lephone, after a long hiatus, has launched its latest Dazen 6A smartphone in the Indian market. Priced at Rs. 7,999 for the lone 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, the smartphone will be available via offline stores in India. Key highlights of the Lephone Dazen 6A include Face Unlock, a dual rear camera setup, an 18:9 panel, and a USB Type-C port. Last year, Lephone launched the Lephone W15, Lephone W2, and Lephone W7 in the Indian market, all priced below Rs. 10,000.

Talking about the Dazen 6A at the launch, Vinod Pandit, Business Head - India, Lephone, said "We at lephone are excited to bring a new brand Dazen for the Indian customer. The Dazen 6A provides an integrated solution comprising of advanced camera quality, better speed, security features, stylish design and value-added services all-in-one, ensuring an enhanced user experience at a competitive price. The company has always believed in leveraging a platform with an affordable yet power packed device, as it offers the flexibility to address users' increasingly varied demands. Dazen 6A offers all the latest specifications available in the Android smartphone market and is arguably the best model in its competitive price segment in the market."

Lephone Dazen 6A specifications

The Lephone Dazen 6A runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) LTPS display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737H SoC (clocked at 1.3GHz), paired with 3GB of RAM. There is 32GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

In the camera department, the Dazen 6A features a dual rear camera module, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.3-megapixel VGA secondary sensor, and dual-tone LED flash. Camera modes include bokeh, beauty, FaceCute, and panorama. On the front, the handset gets a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The handset comes with a 3000mAh Li-Po battery under the hood.

Connectivity on the Lephone Dazen 6A includes 4G LTE (including Band 40), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, FM radio, USB Type-C, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the handset include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.