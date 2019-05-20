Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition is all set to launch on May 22. The company has already rolled out a pre-order web page for the upcoming phone on its official website. Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition seems like a lower-end variant of the Z6 Pro smartphone. It's also expected to be relatively more affordable compared to the Z6 Pro. While the Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition will be announced on May 22, the company's pre-order page has already revealed key specifications of the phone.

The upcoming Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition will feature a waterdrop-shaped display notch with thin bezels at the top and the sides. Lenovo's pre-order page claims the Z6 Youth Edition's display will support HDR 10. However, there's no word on the display resolution or the size yet.

The smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup, according to renders posted on the official pre-order page. Alongside the cameras, a fingerprint sensor is also visible at the back of the phone.

The Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition features a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. Lenovo also notes the phone has support for Dolby Atmos audio. The phone will ship with a 4,050mAh battery, which should be decent enough to last an entire day.

Considering the Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition is targeted at young buyers, the phone will ship in attractive colour options and curved glass design with 8 layers of nanoscale coating.

In comparison, the Lenovo Z6 Pro features a quad-camera setup and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor and a liquid-cooling system.

Lenovo will launch the Z6 Youth Edition in China on Wednesday, May 22. The phone will go on sale from May 28, according to the pre-order listing on Lenovo's website. So far, Lenovo hasn't revealed any pricing details of the Z6 Youth Edition, but it's likely to be cheaper than the Z6 Pro.