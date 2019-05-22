Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 710 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 710 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition packs a large 4,050mAh battery.

By | Updated: 22 May 2019 17:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 710 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition has been launched in three variants

Highlights
  • Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition comes in Knight Black and Magic Stardust options
  • he phone has a 16-megapixel front camera, a 6.3-inch display
  • Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition has a rear fingerprint scanner as well

As expected, the Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition has now launched in China. The phone is a more scaled down version of the Lenovo Z6 Pro, and is much more affordably priced as well. It sports a waterdrop-shaped notch on top of the display, a triple rear camera setup, and a rear fingerprint sensor as well. Key specifications include a Snapdragon 710 SoC, a 6.3-inch display, a 4,050mAh battery, and a 16-megapixel front camera as well. The phone has been launched in three RAM + storage options.

Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition price

Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition is priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,100) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,200) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,100) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It has been listed in Knight Black and Magic Stardust gradient finishes.

Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition specifications

As for specifications, the hybrid dual-SIM (Nano + Nano/microSD) phone runs on Android Pie-based ZUI 11 software. The phone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Lenovo Z6 Pro is powered by the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM. Internal storage is up to 128GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot.

Coming to the optics, the Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition sports a triple rear camera setup with one 16-megapixel primary lens, another 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel telephoto tertiary lens as well. Features include AI portrait mode, AI scene detection, super night scene mode, multi-frame noise reduction, and more. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper with f/1.2 sensor as well.

The Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition packs a 4,050mAh battery with 15W rapid charging support. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. The dimensions are 156.6x74.3x7.88mm, and it weighs 164 grams. As mentioned, the phone sports a rear fingerprint sensor.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition

Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition

Display6.30-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 710
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4050mAh
Further reading: Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition, Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition PRice, Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition Specifications, Lenovo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Vivo Z5x Confirmed to Sport Massive 5,000mAh Battery Ahead of May 24 Launch
Amazon Turns Tedium of Warehouse Work Into a Video Game
Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 710 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Trending on NDTV
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Camera Phones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Says Redmi Note 7S Will Replace Redmi Note 7 in India
  2. Tata Sky Offers 4 New Broadcaster Packs Starting at Rs. 49
  3. JVC 43-Inch 4K Smart LED TV With Quantum Backlight Launched in India
  4. Reliance Retail Set to Disrupt Amazon, Walmart-Flipkart: Forrester
  5. ISRO Successfully Launches Earth Observation Satellite RISAT-2B
  6. Asus ZenFone 6 Is Coming Soon to India, Listed on Flipkart
  7. Airtel, Vodafone Lose Subscribers in March, Jio Adds 9.4 Million: TRAI
  8. Windows 10 May 2019 Update Rolling Out Widely via Stable Channel
  9. Sony Is Exiting the Smartphone Business in India, Other Markets
  10. Google Unveils Glass Enterprise Edition 2 With Improved Camera and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.