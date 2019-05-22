As expected, the Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition has now launched in China. The phone is a more scaled down version of the Lenovo Z6 Pro, and is much more affordably priced as well. It sports a waterdrop-shaped notch on top of the display, a triple rear camera setup, and a rear fingerprint sensor as well. Key specifications include a Snapdragon 710 SoC, a 6.3-inch display, a 4,050mAh battery, and a 16-megapixel front camera as well. The phone has been launched in three RAM + storage options.

Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition price

Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition is priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,100) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,200) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,100) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It has been listed in Knight Black and Magic Stardust gradient finishes.

Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition specifications

As for specifications, the hybrid dual-SIM (Nano + Nano/microSD) phone runs on Android Pie-based ZUI 11 software. The phone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Lenovo Z6 Pro is powered by the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM. Internal storage is up to 128GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot.

Coming to the optics, the Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition sports a triple rear camera setup with one 16-megapixel primary lens, another 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel telephoto tertiary lens as well. Features include AI portrait mode, AI scene detection, super night scene mode, multi-frame noise reduction, and more. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper with f/1.2 sensor as well.

The Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition packs a 4,050mAh battery with 15W rapid charging support. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. The dimensions are 156.6x74.3x7.88mm, and it weighs 164 grams. As mentioned, the phone sports a rear fingerprint sensor.